"I know for his family right now, hearing people tell good tales about Pavle is going to help them," Mesler says

Olympian Steve Mesler Remembers Pavle Jovanovic After Friend's Suicide: 'I Don't Want Him to Have Died in Vain'

Olympic gold medalist Steve Mesler hopes others look back on the tenacity and competitive spirit of his late friend and bobsledding teammate Pavle Jovanovic, who died by suicide at age 43 earlier this month.

"He was the guy. He was the guy who did everything right," Mesler, 41, tells PEOPLE of his former teammate. "He was the guy who ate, to a T, all of his meals perfectly. He was the guy who did 500 to 1,000 core reps every evening — he was the guy who stretched for 45 minutes every evening."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Saturday, USA Bobsled and Skeleton made the heartbreaking announcement that Jovanovic died on May 3.

The Toms River, New Jersey, native was a beloved bobsledder who competed on the Olympic stage in 2006 alongside Mesler, who says their time together left him with lifelong lessons.

Image zoom Steve Mesler (left) and Pavle Jovanovic Frazer Harrison/Getty; Matthew Stockman/Getty

"Pavs did all the things that we knew we were supposed to do," Mesler continues of Jovanovic's work ethic. "Sometimes we just had to relax. But for him, he was going to do what was needed to win. He was going to do the things he needed to do to win, all the time. It was impressive to watch."

Image zoom Pavle Jovanovic David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

Jovanovic began his career in the sport in 1997 and, in 2004, he secured a bronze medal at the World Championship.

After learning of Jovanovic's death, Mesler wrote an emotional Instagram tribute calling his former teammate his "personal legend," and he recalled the many dinners and experiences the two shared while on the bobsleigh circuit.

Mesler — who lives in Calgary, Canada, where he runs the nonprofit education organization Classroom Champions — says the news of Jovanovic's death was magnified since it came three years after another former teammate, Steven Holcomb, died at 37.

"I competed with six guys in the sled and two of them have passed away related to mental health somehow. It's tough," Mesler says. (A coroner diagnosed Holcomb with pulmonary congestion and he had both alcohol and pills in his system at the time of his death.)

Says Mesler: "I felt for what [Jovanovic] must've been going through and what would get him to that point."

Image zoom Steve Mesler Cameron Spencer/Getty

"I know for his family right now, hearing people tell good tales about Pavle is going to help them," Mesler adds. "They're hurting."

He hopes that the tragedy helps to raise awareness for mental health, especially during a time in the world where people are more isolated from each other than ever before due to social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and more than 47,000 Americans killed themselves in 2017 — a year that saw over 1.4 million suicide attempts. The highest suicide rate was among adults between 45 and 54.

"I don't want him to have died in vain," Mesler tells PEOPLE. "He influenced a ton of us in so many ways."

"He was a beast. He was an athlete. He was all those things," Mesler says of his friend. "That's how I hope people remember him, but at the same time, they remember that even guys like that can wind up in a place like this."