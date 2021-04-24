Steve McMichael, Former Chicago Bears Super Bowl Champion, Diagnosed with ALS

"I promise you, this epitaph that I'm going to have on me now? This ain't ever how I envisioned [my life] was going to end," Steve McMichael said

Steve McMichael, a former Chicago Bears defensive lineman and ex-professional wrestler, has been diagnosed with ALS.

On Friday, in various interviews given to an array of Chicago-based outlets, McMichael, 63, revealed he was diagnosed in January with 36-month onset ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

McMichael, who has lost his ability to use both his arms and hands, is now bound to a wheelchair and his wife, Misty, has been his caretaker.

"I promise you, this epitaph that I'm going to have on me now? This ain't ever how I envisioned [my life] was going to end," McMichael told The Chicago Tribune, according to ESPN.

"What I used to be is the antithesis of what I am now," added the former athlete, who won Super Bowl XX with the Bears in January 1986.

McMichael played for the Chicago Bears for 13 years before he later went on to become a professional wrestler for World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW), according to USA Today.

The wheelchair that McMichael currently uses was customized and provided to him by the Bears, WGN News reported.

Speaking with the outlet, McMichael said, "I'm not going to be out in the public anymore …you're not going to see me out doing appearances, hell, I can't even sign my name anymore, and everybody's going to be speculating 'Where's McMichael, what's wrong with him?' "

"I'm here to tell everyone I've been diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease, so I'm not going to be a public figure anymore," he continued.