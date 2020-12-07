'Chartthrob' Steve Kornacki Joins Sunday Night Football to Break Down NFL Playoff Odds

"Been a fan for years and it's incredibly exciting to get a chance to take part in Sunday Night Football," Steve Kornacki said

Steve Kornacki is trading in his election map for some football stats.

On Sunday, the popular political correspondent, who broke the internet for his election coverage last month on MSNBC, joined Football Night in America — breaking down teams' probabilities for the upcoming NFL playoffs.

Kornacki, 41, joined the show's host Mike Tirico, Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and NFL Insider Mike Florio on Sunday night's broadcast.

"If we are on TV a lot in December because of football time, this guy was on TV a lot in the month of November," Tirico said before introducing a highlight reel of Kornacki's election week coverage.

Complete with a touchscreen and his signature khaki pants, Kornacki's appearance was full of football analysis and stats.

"I’ve been a fan of the game since I was a kid and SNF has been must-see TV for me since it started back in ’06," Kornacki said in a statement. "Truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point. I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs."

He later tweeted the news, adding, "Been a fan for years and it’s incredibly exciting to get a chance to take part in Sunday Night Football."

"Steve captivated millions of viewers during election season and we’re excited that this Sunday he will turn his focus to playoff season," Sam Flood, an executive producer at NBC Sports, said in a statement. "As we push to the playoffs, who better to spot the trends, make the call about division and conference races, and identify the toss-up games that can flip the standings than the man in the khakis."

Last month, Kornacki became an internet star, earning praise for his ongoing air-time and consistent updates throughout the days-long election, informing audiences on the latest poll numbers and sharing his analysis.

He began his career in political journalism as a reporter for a local news website in New Jersey in 2002. In 2010, he began writing at Salon, later being named the site’s politics editor.

Kornacki joined MSNBC in 2013 and went on to host several shows, including the 4 p.m. hour of MSNBC Live, the Monday edition of MTP Daily and Up with Steve Kornacki on Saturday and Sunday mornings. He was also a co-host on MSNBC’s ensemble show The Cycle.

He now serves as the National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC across all platforms.