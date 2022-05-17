Steve Aoki Goes Viral for 'Failed' First Pitch to Open Red Sox Game at Fenway Park
He's sticking to his day job.
Steve Aoki threw out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game on Monday night, before the team faced the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Unfortunately for the "Save Me" DJ, the pitch wasn't exactly on target.
Aoki's haywire throw quickly drew comparisons to 50 Cent's now-infamous 2014 first pitch at Citi Field, with some teasing that the 44-year-old's attempt has de-throned the rapper.
"Steve Aoki just one upped 50 Cent for the worst pitch of all time," Barstool Sports tweeted.
Teased another Twitter user, "Steve Aoki threw out maybe one of the worst first pitches I've ever seen."
But the chart-topping artist is in on the joke and laughing off his (lack of) baseball skills.
Aoki posted a YouTube video titled "My FAILED 1st Pitch for Boston Red Sox," taking his 3 million subscribers along for his day at Fenway Park.
"The last two times I tried it, I never made it to the home plate," Aoki explained in the video before throwing the pitch.
The Fenway Park pitch wasn't the first time Aoki opened an MLB game. In 2015, the Los Angeles Dodgers invited him to perform and throw their first pitch when they played the Colorado Rockies.