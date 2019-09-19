Stephen Curry Responds to Kevin Durant’s Claim He Didn’t Fit in with Warriors: ’That’s Tough'

It looks like not all was well during Kevin Durant’s run with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Durant, who left the Warriors to sign with the Brooklyn Nets over the summer, opened up to the Wall Street Journal about his time with Golden State, and how he felt he was the odd man out since arriving there under a cloud of controversy in 2016.

“I’ll never be one of those guys,” Durant told the Journal before naming some of his former teammates. “I didn’t get drafted there … Steph Curry, obviously drafted there. Andre Iguodala, won the first finals, first championship. Klay Thompson, drafted there. Draymond Green, drafted there. And the rest of the guys kind of rehabilitated their careers there.”

“So me? S—, how you going to rehabilitate me?” Durant continued. “How can you alter anything in my basketball life? I got an MVP already. I got scoring titles.”

The Warriors had already won a championship and had earned the best regular-season record of all-time before Durant joined the franchise from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While Durant admitted his former teammates did their best to make him feel welcomed once he arrived, he never felt accepted.

Curry shared his own thoughts with ESPN after hearing Durant’s criticisms of the team.

“Well, I don’t care what plays we ran,” Curry said on Wednesday. “We won two championships. And at the end of the day, we had a lotta talent and there was an expectation of us figuring out how to balance all that. And we talked a lot about it throughout the three-year run. It wasn’t always perfect, but I think in terms of, you know, the results and what we were able to do on the floor, that kinda speaks for itself.”

In response to Durant’s belief that he wasn’t accepted, Curry said it doesn’t change what they were able to accomplish as teammates.

“I mean, that’s tough,” Curry told ESPN. “There’s so many narratives that go on, especially when you’re at the top of the league. No matter how, you know, the full transition happens to Brooklyn, him separating himself from the Warriors — that’s gonna happen. I think he knows, you know, what we were about as teammates, what we were about as friends on and off the court.”

“And again, nobody is gonna take away the accomplishments we had,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, whatever he, you know, needed to do to make that decision and however he wants to explain that — that’s just what’s gonna happen.”