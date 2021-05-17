Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry locked in his second scoring title during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies

Stephen Curry Wins Second NBA Scoring Title: 'We Are So Proud of You,' Says Wife Ayesha

Stephen Curry has done it again.

The Golden State Warriors star, 33, won his second scoring title on Sunday, clinching the record in the first quarter of the team's 113-101 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Curry needed to make just three points to best Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, who only scored 25 points in the team's 115-110 win on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets, according to CBS Sports. Curry ended up making an impressive 46 points, finishing his season with an average of 31.98 points per game.

Later on in the game, Curry also celebrated a three-point shot by lifting up his jersey, a tribute to former Warriors guard Baron Davis, who did the same after dunking on Utah Jazz forward Andrei Kirilenko in the 2007 playoffs. "Inspiring the next generation...great win," he captioned a side-by-side shot of their twinning celebratory gestures.

Davis himself got a kick out of the gesture, writing on Twitter, "I love @StephenCurry30."

The two-time MVP also posted a video of 2-year-old son Canon adorably recreating the moment, while wife Ayesha Curry, 32, played announcer. "Stuntin' like his daddy," she wrote, posting the video to her own Instagram. "We are SO PROUD of you."

Curry won his first scoring title for the 2015-2016 season, when he averaged 30.1 points per game, his previous career best. That was also the year he became the first unanimous MVP in the league's history.

With his latest accomplishment, the seven-time All-Star also became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan, who averaged 28.7 points per game in the 1997-1998 season at age 35. Curry also joins Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to achieve multiple scoring titles, MVPs and championships, according to Sports Illustrated.

"I've been blessed to be back healthy and be able to just play night in, night out at a high level," Curry told reporters after the game, according to ESPN.

"And the work that goes into it, it pays off, and it's something that I really, really rely on, especially at this point in my career," he continued. "As the years go on, that is the difference-maker for me. Nobody really sees it on a day-to-day (basis), but I'm really proud of what I put into it, and the team -- they know who they are -- that help me and push me and motivate me. I'm going to keep doing that until I can't anymore."

Steph Curry and Lebron James Stephen Curry and LeBron James | Credit: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

Although the Warriors will be going head-to-head against the Los Angeles Lakers in the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament this week, that didn't stop LeBron James from endorsing Curry for MVP.

"Steph has had, in my opinion, the best season, all year," he told reporters on Sunday, according to ESPPN. "We get caught up in the records sometimes. We get caught up in the, OK, who has the best record, instead of just saying who had the best season that year. And Steph has had, in my opinion, the best season all year."

RELATED VIDEO: Stephen and Ayesha Curry to Donate Thousands of Books to Oakland Schools

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also sang Curry's praises, following Sunday's game. "He's never been better, I can say that," he said of Steph's 12-year career.