Stephen Curry Says He Wants to Stay with Warriors Until End of His Career: 'That Is a Priority'

Stephen Curry hopes to end his NBA career like he started it: with the Golden State Warriors.

Although it remains unclear whether the NBA star, 32, will be signing a new contract extension with the Warriors this year, Curry is committed to staying in San Francisco.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I want to play here for the rest of my career. That is a priority,” he said during a new radio interview on 95.7 The Game.

Curry, who previously signed a five-year extension for $201 million back in 2017 and is eligible for a three-year extension to start in 2022, went on to reiterate that he wasn’t feeling “any pressure either way."

“We’ll see what happens in 13 days. Either way it goes, I don’t plan on switching jerseys anytime soon,” he added.

As for how long Curry plans on staying in the game, the two-time NBA MVP has made it clear that still hopes to play for 16 seasons, just like his father did.

“That was always the goal,” Curry told reporters earlier this week, according to the Associated Press.

“You can’t predict the future. I’ve always said I want to play as long as I can play at the level I want to be at and hopefully you can be in that position where you end it on your own terms,” added Curry, who’s going into his 12th NBA season. “Whatever that means, hopefully that is closer to 40.”

RELATED VIDEO: Stephen Curry Hoping to Inspire Positivity with New Series Giving Back to COVID Volunteers

Curry went on to joke that his wife Ayesha has her own thoughts about his plan.

“I have a floating target on that, for sure. Any time I say I want to play up to 40 she’ll definitely gives me a little look,” he said.

“I’m blessed to be in this position and hopefully the conversation every year as I do get into that age,” he added. “That’s what you want to hold onto for as long as you can.”