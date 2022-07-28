The couple enjoyed a day on the field with the Oakland baseball team during the NBA offseason

Stephen Curry Throws Wild First Pitch at Oakland A's Game During Day Out with Wife Ayesha

Stephen Curry may be the NBA MVP and a four-time champ, but his wife Ayesha Curry clearly has the baseball skills in the relationship.

The Golden State Warriors star and Ayesha, an author and chef, were special guests of the Oakland's A's on Wednesday when the Bay Area baseball team hosted the Houston Astros.

Steph, 34, and Ayesha, 33, enjoyed time with the team in the dugout and batting cages before they each tried their hand at throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Ayesha went first, making it right down the middle of the base to the catcher.

However, while Steph is famous for his elite shooting skills, the basketball star probably won't switch sports to baseball anytime soon.

Steph's single attempt didn't go exactly as he expected, veering far outside the batter's box, but he and Ayesha laughed it off with the team and enjoyed the game.

"All of my friends were teasing me about how bad my pitch was going to be," Steph said after the pre-game antics, NBC Sports reported. "I wanted to throw some heat and when I got up there I felt the presence on my right side but I didn't really know how I could do the release and whatnot so that's why I went a little to the right. I'm glad he picked it up out of the dirt and didn't make me look bad."

steph curry, ayesha curry Stephen and Ayesha Curry throw first pitch at Athletics vs Astros | Credit: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty

Pitching might just not be the right position for Steph, who seemed to feel more comfortable in the batting cages before the game.

Reporter Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle was there to capture footage of his strengths as a hitter.

The couple's daytime outing came just one week after Stephen hosted the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, where he and Ayesha stepped out with daughters Riley and Ryan on the red carpet.

The couple share three children, 11-year-old Riley, 7-year-old Ryan, and 4-year-old Canon W. Jack.

It's been a big year for the family of five, who recently celebrated Steph winning his fourth championship game with the Golden State Warriors in a win over the Boston Celtics.

In May, he also received his college diploma 13 years after first entering the NBA. He celebrated the achievement with a series of photos on social media, calling the degree a "dream come true."