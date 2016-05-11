The two-time winner has a lot of love for his wife on his big day

Stephen Curry Makes Emotional Tribute to His Wife After Being Named First Ever Unanimous MVP – but Riley Still Steals the Show

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry became the NBA’s first unanimous Most Valuable Player on Tuesday – and spent most of his acceptance speech emotionally thanking his wife Ayesha.

“None of this is possible without you,” the 28-year-old said during a press conference in Oakland, California. “You’ve given me the opportunity to go out here and work as hard as I do, spend the hours I need to do at the gym, during practice, in games, on the road – all the while holding down the house and doing the little things that keep our family going.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stephen and Ayesha were married in 2011 after dating for three years. The couple first met as teenagers, in a youth group at the Central Church of God in Charlotte, North Carolina.

They have two daughters together – Ryan, 1, and Riley, 4, who shared in the celebration with her dad on his big day.

Despite the heartfelt speech and incredible achievement by Stephen, little Riley still managed to steal the show again – as she’s done so often at her dad’s press conferences. This time she made mischievous faces at the press corps in the room and gestured with her fingers that she had her eye on them as she walked in.

In his MVP speech, Stephen praised Ayesha for being an excellent mother.

“You’ve given our two daughters an example to look up to as they grow up,” he said. “I don’t take that for granted at all. It’s definitely special to watch you do what you do every single day – the strength that you have the patience that you have.”

Curry concluded his MVP speech tribute by thanking his wife for her undying support. “Whether I have a good game or not, you’re the same person every single day,” he said. “And that means a lot to me to be able to come home and share life with you. So thank you very much for who you are.”

RELATED VIDEO: First Lady Michelle Obama Gets Some Help from Steph Curry in Her Campaign to ‘Turnip for What?’

brightcove.createExperiences();

This was the second straight season Curry was awarded the MVP award. He helped lead his team to a record 24-0 start and the best-ever regular-season record – 73-9.

Curry swept all 131 first-place votes by sportswriters and broadcasters to win the award, including one from the Kia MVP fan vote. Curry joins 2010 NFL MVP Tom Brady and 1982 Hart Trophy winner Wayne Gretzky as the only unanimous MVPs in their respective leagues.