Stephen Curry Surprises Young Fan Who Was Heartbroken When He Didn't Play in Earlier Game

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors greets young fan, P.J. OBrien before the game

Stephen Curry created the memory of a lifetime for one little girl at Thursday night's Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game.

Curry, 33, spent time talking to an emotional PJ O'Byrne, 10, at Denver, Colorado's Ball Arena ahead of the Warriors' 113-102 defeat over the Nuggets.

According to NBC Sports, O'Byrne is a big Curry fan and received tickets for the Warriors' Dec. 30 game against the Nuggets as a birthday present from her parents. That game was rescheduled for earlier this week, and O'Byrne and her family were in attendance for the Monday match-up.

Unfortunately, Curry was rested for the game, and when O'Byrne found out, she got emotional. Her heartbreak was caught on video and inspired the Warriors to invite her back for Thursday's game.

In a video of their interaction Thursday, Curry told an emotional O'Byrne, "I'm sorry about Monday, but we made it up right?"

"Hope you have a good time tonight," he added in his conversation with the little girl, who was sitting courtside and had a special sign for Curry. "I'm so glad that you love basketball."

After the game, the dad of three spoke with a reporter on the court about the interaction and making a young fan's dreams come true.

"That's what the NBA is all about, our fans are everything, you know it's a good time to be a fan. … I told her, I appreciate the support, the love, like that passion for what we do on the court, it makes it all worth it," Curry said.