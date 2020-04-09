Stephen Curry Surprises Coronavirus Nurses at Oakland Hospital with FaceTime Call

Image zoom Doug Duran/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty

Stephen Curry just gave a group of frontline coronavirus (COVID-19) nurses an uplifting surprise.

On Tuesday, the star NBA player spoke to a group of COVID-19 nurses working at Summit Medical Center in Oakland, California via a FaceTime call. One of the excited ICU nurses shared a video of the sweet moment on Facebook.

“Yesterday was one of the coolest moments of my life; I was able to meet my hero, Stephen Curry (via FaceTime),” Shelby Delaney, wrote on Facebook. “He thanked me and my colleagues for all our hard work on the frontlines during this pandemic. And I was finally able to thank him for all the inspiration and strength he’s given me over the years.”

“He also gave me some excellent advice on how to be positive and kind during tough times, which I think can apply to all of us these days,” she added. “Thank you Steph for spreading your joy and boosting our morale! And thank you Mercury News for helping us get connected! Go Dubs!”

Several of the nurses in the video wore Golden State Warriors gear for the special occasion and broke out into cheers when the star basketball player called in.

“I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together,” Curry said to the nurses on the call.

“Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody,” he added. “We are praying for you, thinking about you guys.”

The special call was organized after Delaney shared a post revealing that she wears Curry’s jersey under her nursing scrubs to help her get through tough days on the ICU floor.

“These past few weeks have been filled with chaos and uncertainty as coronavirus cases continue to rise and hospital resources become more and more scarce,” she shared earlier this month. “On Monday morning as I was getting ready for work, I found myself feeling powerless and defeated. It was in that moment that I knew I needed to summon my inner warrior. So I threw on my Steph jersey under my scrubs and started brainstorming how I could be part of the solution.”

“What I quickly realized is that there is strength in numbers, and that I have a team of people surrounding me that are eager to help, but just need some direction,” she wrote, before providing a list of ways her friends and followers could help frontline healthcare workers.

According to her Facebook post, The Mercury News, which is part of the Bay Area News Group, helped reach out Curry about organizing the call for Delany and the nurses.

Last month, the Golden State Warriors player and his wife, Ayesha, gave back to their community by pledging money through their Eat. Learn. Play Foundation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Feeding America — aiming to help ensure food safety for kids as schools closed amid the pandemic.

“Oakland just announced they’re closing schools until April because of the COVID-19 crisis. While we support this decision, we’re concerned about what this means for childhood hunger in our hometown,” the couple wrote alongside an Instagram video featuring the two speaking out about the pandemic.

“More than 18,000 students in Oakland rely on their school for 2+ meals each day and our foundation @eatlearnplay is making a donation to @accfb and @feedingamerica to help ensure no child has to worry about where their next meal is coming from while schools are closed,” they continued. “Please join us by donating to @ACCFB or a food bank near you.”

