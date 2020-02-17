Stephen Curry Shares Sexy Snap with Wife Ayesha: 'My One and Only'

Stephen Curry only has eyes for one person, wife Ayesha.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old proved it with a steamy photo of the couple on vacation during the NBA All-Star break.

“Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!” Stephen, who has been recovering from a hand injury over the last three months, captioned the sexy snap on Instagram.

In the photo, the Golden State Warriors star lifts up Ayesha and holds her with her legs wrapped around his waist. The Family Food Fight host, 30, who was wearing a black and green bikini, gave her husband a playful lick on the forehead.

Ayesha jokingly responded to the sweet snap, “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. 😩 I love you though.”

Over the weekend both also shared sweet tributes to one another in honor of Valentine’s Day — Stephen posting another photo of the pair in their swimsuits, soaking up some sun while on their romantic getaway.

“Happy Vday babayyy! You are all the adjectives and more. Love you! ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing!’ 😍” the NBA player wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, his wife shared a goofy selfie of the couple with face paint, writing, “Chooch I LOVE YOU. Nothing more needs to be said. You’re my everything. All of the things, always. Feeling blessed that we get to breathe the same air everyday and exist together. I’ll never take it for granted. Thank you for being silly with me, laughing with me, loving with me and sometimes for me. I’m a movement by myself but we’re a force when we’re together. Know what I mean? See what I did there? luh you 😍😍🥰.”

The pair, who wed in 2011, celebrated their 8-year anniversary in August. Throughout their marriage they’ve welcomed three children together: daughters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 1.

Steph and Ayesha previously recalled their love story to PEOPLE back in May 2017. The couple first met at their church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were teens.

However, their love story didn’t begin until years later when Ayesha was acting and modeling in Los Angeles and Stephen was playing college basketball at Davidson. The pair reconnected when he was in town for the annual ESPYs.

Though the TV personality was hesitant to go on a date with Stephen at first, she ultimately agreed — and was pleasantly surprised.

“He was so funny and silly,” she recalled, “the absolute opposite of what I thought he was going to be.”

After their romantic vacation, Stephen will likely be back with his team as he has slowly been returning to participating in some of their drills, CBS Sports reported. He is reportedly targeting a full return to the court in March.