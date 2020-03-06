Stephen Curry Returns to the Court for First Game in 4 Months After Breaking His Hand

Stephen Curry is back!

The Golden State Warriors star returned to the court on Thursday, for his first game back since breaking his left hand in October.

Curry received a loud ovation from the crowd as he was introduced before the game, ESPN reported, adding that the mood in the arena was celebratory even though the Warriors lost against the Toronto Raptors, 121 to 113.

He did well in the game, too, scoring 23 points.

“We’ve been together for 11 years and obviously, I’ve never been out this long while the season’s going on,” Curry said, according to NBC Sports. “With the new building, and being on the sidelines cheering for so long, and just trying to get back out there, it’s definitely fun.”

“Again, a lot of energy in the building and I appreciate that so much in terms of getting to play in front of the best fans in the league,” he added.

Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry was in attendance at Chase Center arena for his return, sharing an Instagram Story video from the sidelines cheering him on.

Image zoom Steph Curry Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty

Image zoom Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Basketball star LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, also praised Curry’s return, tweeting, “Happy to see @StephenCurry30 back out there again! Nothing like being in your sanctuary! The game missed you.”

“I thought he looked great, moved well,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, according to ESPN. “It was not the ideal set of circumstances for him — we were taking him in and out of the lineup to keep his minutes down and to keep his stints shorter. He’s not used to that. But he obviously gave us a huge lift, and he changes the whole game when he’s out there.”

“Our fans could see it, they could feel it,” he added. “We’re a different team, obviously, when he’s on the court. So, great to have him back, and it’ll be fun the next week or so to continue to build up his minutes and get him back into the groove.”

There’s the Steph we know and love 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Fhagf6LzrF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2020

Happy to see @StephenCurry30 back out there again! Nothing like being in your sanctuary! The game missed you. 🙏🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 6, 2020

In October, Curry had fallen hard on his hand while playing against the Phoenix Suns. Suns player Aron Baynes landed on top of it, and Curry eventually had to undergo surgery.

The Warriors have struggled with sidelined players as far back as last season when stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson both suffered devastating injuries during the 2019 NBA Finals. The Warriors fell to the Toronto Raptors in that series, ending their hopes of a three-peat.