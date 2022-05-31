Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday

Stephen Curry Says He 'Respects' Celtics Ahead of 2022 NBA Finals, But Confident Warriors 'Can Win'

Stephen Curry is ready to take on the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

When the Golden State Warriors take the floor to face Boston in Game 1 of the best of seven series on Thursday, it will mark the fifth NBA Finals appearance of Curry's career.

While speaking to the media ahead of the matchup, the 34-year-old point guard said he felt confident in his team's chances against the Celtics — though he respected the talent on Boston's roster.

"[They] got some guys playing at a really high level, very well-rounded team, they got the size," Curry said, according to Yahoo Sports. "We like the matchup in terms of confidence going in, knowing we can win, but there's obvious respect in terms of what they present as a team."

"[Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown are the heads of the snake, Marcus Smart does what he does, you got some vets, Al Horford who has been in the league a long time and in his first Finals appearance so I'm sure they're motivated just like we are and we're excited to get things going," he continued.

Boston's talent has shined bright during these playoffs. Tatum became the first recipient of the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy on Sunday after scoring 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in Game 7 of their series with the Miami Heat.

And Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is already at a Finals in only his first year at the helm of the team.

"Obviously [they're] a great team, they're in the Finals," Curry told reporters. "They've had a group together, gone through a lot in the last four, five years. Had some success early, had to figure out how to sustain it and now they're here on this stage so it'll be an amazing test."

Golden State easily defeated the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 to win the conference title last Thursday, shortly after Dallas beat the Phoenix Suns in a thrilling seven-game series during the Western Conference Semifinals.

Much of Golden State's success boils down to the return of shooter Klay Thompson, who was out for two years recuperating several injuries, including a torn ACL.

Considering Curry and Thompson's experience in the Finals, the Warriors are considered -165 favorites over the Celtics to win the title.