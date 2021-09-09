Stephen Curry Reflects on 10 Years of Marriage to Wife Ayesha, Says He Feels Lucky 'Every Day'

Stephen Curry is still pinching himself that he scored wife Ayesha Curry.

The Golden State Warriors champion gushed about Ayesha while the pair chatted with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about their foundation Eat.Learn.Play, which offers food and educational resources to low-income families in Oakland, California.

Asked by host Kay Adams if he looks at Ayesha and ponders, "How did I get her?" — which earned an "oh god" from the chef — Stephen responded, "Every day."

"We just celebrated 10 years of marriage of marriage," the athlete continued. "So I still have that feeling. I know this isn't supposed to be the part of the interview, but definitely. Not just her beauty, but a lot of stuff that come from the ideas of what Eat. Learn. Play. is, and just her heart for service is a big reason why we've been able to do the things that we get to do."

Ayesha, 32, and Stephen, 33, were married on July 30, 2011. They share three children together: son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6, and Riley, 9.

While they just passed a milestone in their marriage, the couple has known each other since they were teens in North Carolina.

Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry Stephen and Ayesha Curry | Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Earlier this year, Ayesha reflected on the challenges of becoming a mom in her early 20s while appearing on the podcast Skimm'd from the Couch. She said that it's "always felt right" that the pair decided to tie the knot so young, but it forced her to "make a lot of decisions" quickly.

"What I started to realize was I was becoming this woman at such a young age when other people would still potentially be in college or just figuring out who they want to be," she explained.

"I was getting married and having kids and it got to a point when I was like, I've spent my whole life since I was a little girl attempting to play these other people and auditioning to be these other people that I don't even know what I like or who I am because I've spent my whole life, trying to figure out how to be somebody else," Curry said.

Eventually, she began to share her recipes and pursue cooking.