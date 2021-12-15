Stephen Curry Makes History, Breaks the NBA's All-Time 3-Point Record: 'Officially the Greatest'

Stephen Curry passed former NBA player Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time leading three-point scorer on Tuesday night

Stephen Curry made history in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd on Tuesday night by setting an NBA record for the most career 3-point shots made.

The 33-year-old Golden State Warriors scorer faced the New York Knicks needing just two 3-point shots to pass former NBA player Ray Allen's career 3-point record of 2,973.

Curry broke the record with 7:34 left in the first quarter of the game.

"Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter this game has ever seen," the Warriors wrote on social media following the feat.

LeBron James, Curry's longtime rival, posted a congratulatory note to Twitter calling the accomplishment "incredible."

"Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!!" James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, said. "WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!!"

On Monday, Curry had gone 5-of-15 on 3-pointers during a game against the Indiana Pacers, missing a 3-pointer in the final seconds that would have tied the record.

"He's on his own level, one he made for himself," Allen told NBA.com of the potential that Curry could break his record. "He's done such a great job. And he has such great character as a person, and you root for people like that. He's getting everything he deserves."

Allen, who retired in 2016 after having not played the previous two years, broke former NBA player Reggie Miller's all-time record (2,560) on Feb. 10, 2011, in the Boston Celtics' 92-86 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both Miller and Allen were at the game to watch Curry's historic moment.

While Curry breaking the record is impressive alone, the pace at which he has done so is also headline-worthy.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Allen retired having played 1,300 games, while Curry has only played 789 games in his career with many more likely to go.

Heading into Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Curry expressed frustration about not achieving the feat in front of Warriors fans in San Francisco.

"It will happen when it happens and I'll enjoy it when it does," he told reporters after he came up short during the Warriors' most recent home game on Dec. 8, against the Portland Trailblazers.

"I realize how much work's gone into it, but there is a lot of tension and emotion," Curry said, according to ESPN. "Even from the last home game, the schedule's kind of provided a little extra emphasis, seeing if I could do it before we came on this road trip. But after that when I get on the floor I'm just playing basketball having a good time, trying to win games in the process. Obviously, I'd like to shoot the ball better, play better. I know that's going to happen and the record will come as a part of that, but just enjoying the process."

Now, with the record behind him, Curry and the Warriors continue their march toward a hopeful appearance in the NBA playoffs in a few months.