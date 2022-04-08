Stephen Curry Brushes Off LeBron James' Idea of Playing Together: 'I'm Good Right Now'

LeBron James said the player he would most want to team up with "in today's game" is no other than rival Stephen Curry

Don't expect LeBron James and Stephen Curry to play together on a team outside of the All-Star Game anytime soon.

The two NBA stars have differing opinions about possibly playing together, James picking Curry as a dream teammate and Curry dismissing his pick in an interview with a "I'm good right now."

It all started on during an episode of HBO's The Shop last month, when James discussed who he would most like to play with on a team.

His first answer, somewhat unsurprisingly, was his 17-year-old son, Bronny James, who has hopes of making it to the NBA in the next few years. But a few moments later, James revealed he'd also like to play with Curry if given the chance. The two faced off in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018.

"In today's game? Steph Curry," James said on The Shop. "Steph Curry is the one that I would want to play with, for sure, in today's game. … Right now it's Steph."

"I love everything about that guy," James, 37, added on the show. "Lethal. When he gets out of his car you'd better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. As soon as he gets out of his car, you better guard his ass. You might want to guard him when he gets out of bed. I swear to God."

His praise wasn't met with similar energy from Curry on Wednesday, when San Francisco radio station 95.7 The Game caught up with Curry and asked him about James' remarks.

"He got his wish," Curry said while laughing, reminding the hosts that he's teamed up with James in the past during NBA All-Star Games. "He was the captain, he picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now."

"Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably an MVP-caliber dude like he is, greatest of all time, cool," he continued. "That's amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world."

James and Curry have faced off in the past. Curry's Golden State Warriors bested James' Cleveland Cavaliers in three out of their four NBA Finals matchups, the Cavs came back from a 1-3 deficit to win the 2016 NBA title against the team.

And while both players will inevitably be future Hall of Famers, they have had different results this season.