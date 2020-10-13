Stephen Curry Interviews Bill Gates About Pandemic in First Episode of New Series with Thought-Leaders

The new series will have Stephen Curry interview thought-leaders and experts in their fields about current issues facing the country

Stephen Curry is asking big questions of some of America's most influential people.

The NBA star is hosting a new interview series called State of Inspiration, which will pair Curry with thought-leaders and experts in their fields about current issues facing the country — and his first chat with Bill Gates is out now.

"Through State of Inspiration, Stephen Curry continues to undertake a global responsibility to the public, by way of education, with an unbiased, honest, and thought-provoking series that aims to reach all, no matter their political affiliation, and provide the most current information on the subjects dominating the news," a press release for the show — which will air episodes exclusively on the athlete's Facebook and YouTube channels — said.

Each episode will focus on one topic, breaking it down for viewers and positing ideas for effective change.

In the first episode with Gates, the pair tackle the "devastating ripple effects of COVID-19," focusing on secondary problems that have arisen because of the pandemic.

"At the end of 2021, I hope the U.S. is trying to close the gaps we've created. Catching up on education, or vaccination, or getting more resources into inner-city areas," Gates, 64, tells Curry, 32, in the episode.

Also featured chatting with the Golden State Warriors player is politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

Alongside the clip of Tuesday's episode on Facebook, Curry — a father of three — wrote, "I had a great conversation with Bill Gates last week! We talked about the effect COVID-19 has had on technology, education, employment and more. Stay inspired."