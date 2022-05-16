The Golden State Warriors basketball star received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Davidson College, where he attended from 2006 to 2009

Stephen Curry Graduates College 13 Years After Leaving for the NBA: 'Had to See It Through'

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on and smiles after the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 9, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Stephen Curry is officially a college graduate!

On Sunday, the 34-year-old basketball star received his college diploma 13 years after first entering the NBA. He celebrated the achievement with a series of photos on social media, calling the degree a "dream come true."

"Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done!" Curry shared in his caption. "Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through."

His team, the Golden State Warriors, also shared the news via Instagram with a doodle of Curry in his Warriors uniform, holding a diploma and graduation cap.

Curry's wife Ayesha Curry reshared the post to her own Instagram Story and gushed in her caption over her pride regarding her husband's latest achievement.

"Proud would be an understatement! Congratulations my love," Ayesha, 33, wrote. "YOU DID IT!"

According to the Warriors' post, Stephen completed his degree this spring and is set to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Davidson College. Stephen attended the North Carolina liberal arts college from 2006 to 2009.

A star from the start on the Davidson basketball team, Stephen helped catapult the Davidson Wildcats all the way to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. He joined the Warriors as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, where he has remained since.

Davidson College also congratulated Stephen on his hard work on their official Twitter account.

"Stephen Curry has on many occasions emphasized the importance of education, how much he valued his Davidson College experience and that he is committed to earning his degree," the statement read. "He needed to complete one semester of classwork."

Stephen worked with two professors who had taught him while he was a student at Davidson, the college shared. Davidson confirmed Stephen didn't plan to attend Sunday's commencement ceremony in person.