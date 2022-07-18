Stephen Curry Gets ESPYs Hosting Advice from Drake, Teases 'Surprises' During Award Show

Stephen Curry spoke to PEOPLE ahead of his "bucket list" gig hosting the 2022 ESPYs on Wednesday night in Los Angeles

Stephen Curry will host the ESPYS on Wednesday — a duty the basketball star calls "a bucket list-type situation."

Curry, 34, tells PEOPLE, "I've seen all the list of athletes and celebrities who've hosted it before, and seen how they've come with some fun, some entertainment, stuck to their personalities, and took some chances."

Luckily for the NBA Finals MVP, some of his famous friends have previously hosted the award show. "I talked to Drake and Peyton Manning about what the hosting gig is really like, so I'm obviously nervous and excited and all the different emotions," says Curry.

He's also planning a few special appearances — including a potential one with his wife, Ayesha Curry.

"I don't want to give away too many surprises," he teases. "We might try to include [Ayesha] in some of the skits or some of the on-stage stuff...we'll see," says Curry.

Earlier this year, the Golden State Warriors star and Ayesha co-hosted the game show About Last Night on HBO Max. In January, he told PEOPLE his favorite part of hosting the show was doing it alongside his wife.

In addition to hosting the award show, Curry is nominated for three ESPYS of his own — Best NBA Player, Best Male Athlete, and Best Record-Breaking Performance. "We'll see what happens," he says.

But Curry is setting his award hopes on the one for Best NBA Player. At 34-years-old, he's the oldest nominee, followed by Joel Embiid at 28, Nikola Jokić at 27 and then 23-year-old Luka Dončić.

"There's so many young guys that are coming up and taking strides and doing amazing things," Curry tells PEOPLE.

"Obviously I want to win that category and add it to the championship glory of what this year was, but we'll see what happens," he adds.

If he could nominate chance to nominate an NBA player other than himself to host a future ESPYs, Curry says, "Oh, Draymond [Green] for sure. It would be a seven hour show."