Stephen Curry Debuts His Own Sports Apparel Brand with Under Armour 

Stephen Curry has already faced the biggest names on the court, but now he's ready to take on the giants of the sports apparel industry.

This week, the Golden State Warriors guard and Under Armour announced the debut of Curry Brand, a new division similar to Nike's popular Jordan Brand line of apparel.

Curry will be offering shoes, clothing, and accessories for a number of sports, including basketball and golf.

According to USA Today, Curry has been a longtime partner with Under Armour and signed with the company in 2013.

The 32-year-old NBA star also debuted a logo for the brand featuring his stylized initials with a "high wing," which is meant to represent the hand gesture Curry makes after hitting a three-pointer.

There is a philanthropic arm to the brand as well, as Curry and Under Armour said they will be reinvesting a percentage of yearly revenue back into under-resourced communities. Among their goals, they hope to train more than 15,000 coaches by 2025 and create at least 20 "safe places" for children to play.

“We have a shared goal of unlocking play for kids, so that became a natural place for us to focus,” Curry said in a press release. “I grew up doing a lot of things to give back to the community with my family—and continue that now—while Under Armour has done so much to support athletes around the world.”

In the release, Under Armour said low-income children are six times more likely to quit sports because of financial costs.

“Play is a fundamental part of childhood and is critical to development. So much of who I am as a person and a leader today is because of playing sports as a kid,” Curry, a three-time NBA champion, said of his mission with his new line of apparel. “I learned the value of hard work, resilience, teamwork, communication, time management—sports teach young athletes so many critical life skills, which is why I’m passionate about making sure everyone has access to these opportunities, first through my foundation and now through Curry Brand.”

“[It's] all about doing good in everything that we do,” he continued. “I’ve tried to embody that in my own actions, and I think it’s also something that other people can really get behind no matter where they are in life or what their goals are, sports or otherwise. We all have the ability to impact the next person and to give back in some way, and that’s more important now than ever before.”