Stephen Curry Nails a 3-Point Challenge During a Family Visit to an Amusement Park
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry showed off his championship caliber shooting skills during a trip to a Northern California theme park.
Curry, 34, was spotted hitting the court at a Great America park with family on Wednesday, where the Curry clan enjoyed rides and games.
The NBA Finals MVP fittingly found an opportunity to compete in a 3-point shooting contest at one of the park's carnival games.
A video shared on Twitter by the Warriors on NBC showed the 6-foot-2 point guard competing in a 3-point-shooting challenge, surrounded by kids and park-goers trying to catch a glimpse of Curry.
Curry is fresh off of helping his team close out the Boston Celtics in six games to win the NBA title. In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, he put up 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to take home the Finals MVP trophy.
The 2022 title is Curry's fourth with Golden State since the organization drafted him in 2009.
"I thank God every day I get to play this game at the highest level," Curry told SI after he was named the 2022 Finals MVP.
"This one hits different, this one hits different for sure," he added.