Stephen Curry Delivers Inspirational Commencement Speech for Class of 2020 amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"While you aren't crossing the stage this year and it's obviously different than what you expected, you're stepping into new roles in the world," Stephen Curry said

Stephen Curry is sending the Class of 2020 off with an inspirational message.

On Monday, the NBA star spoke at Chase’s virtual “Show Me Your Walk” event to honor this year’s graduates, who have been unable to have physical celebrations at their schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity to congratulate you, the undefeated class of 2020," Curry, 32, began. "You are my kind of people, you know that. You're record-setting, history-making, and you show up to win, even in the greatest of adversity. You follow through on the promises to yourself, you adapt, you create, you inspire, and you continue to dream big and hope."

"We are here today to celebrate because we believe the work that you've done should be celebrated, no matter what's going on right now," he added. "This commencement honors the early mornings that turned into late nights, the grind every single day to better yourself, and every single moment of sacrifice that you've gone through."

Curry also told the graduates to "show us your walk" — meaning how they would have walked across the graduation stage.

"While you aren't crossing the stage this year and it's obviously different than what you expected, you're stepping into new roles in the world," he said. "You'll become the innovators, the thought leaders, the artists. You'll invest in your mental and physical and financial fitness. You're going to find new ways to benefit everyone on this planet. Most of the time when you hear that, it sounds like an exaggeration, but now we all know that the stakes are at an all-time high."

Added Curry, "It's important work that needs to be done, it has to be done, and gratefully I know I'm happy to say that you are the class that's going to take on this challenge."

The Chase-hosted event — which Kevin Hart and Serena Williams also participated in — is slated to provide resources for grads to better invest in themselves and plan for their future.

“I really want to give the message that we’re really proud to see what they’re doing,” Williams, 38, told reporters last week. “I definitely want to talk about goals and how it takes countless hours to reach a goal. I want to remind them that success is subjective ... Success is what you make it, mostly. I hope to provide nuggets of wisdom that have kind of worked along my journey."

Curry said to reporters about his high school graduation, “I do remember how that experience was with my friends and people you go through that journey with, so [I’m] kind of going back into the memory bank, understanding all those memories."

"This is a way for everybody to collectively step up and celebrate that class that has put so much work in," he added. "Everybody, through this virus and pandemic, we’re missing that physical interaction and that ability to be with people that matter the most to you in the same room and have laughs and shared experiences.”

