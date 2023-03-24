Stephen Curry Shares Sweet Message for Wife Ayesha's 34th Birthday: 'I Love Every Part of You'

Stephen Curry is celebrating another year around the sun for his wife Ayesha.

The Golden State Warriors star posted a sweet birthday tribute for Ayesha's birthday on Thursday, writing, "My woman @ayeshacurry! Love of my life. Happiest of birthdays! I love every part of you, and I hope this year is filled with laughter, growth, peace, and happiness."

Stephen continued: 'You deserve it all. God did a good thing on this day and selfishly I'm the most thankful. 3/23," adding a prayer hands and heart-eyed emoji to the end of his caption.

The loving tribute featured a few of the NBA star's favorite photos of Ayesha from photo shoots, family outings and tropical vacations the couple has taken together.

Earlier this month, Ayesha did the same thing for her husband when he turned 35 on March 14.

In an Instagram post, Ayesha shared a collection of pictures featuring Stephen from over the years alongside a thoughtful caption.

"Happy Birthday to my love!!! 35 trips around the sun! Wow!" Ayesha began her message. "I love everything about you but your soul is unmatched," she continued. "I know this will be the best year yet! Happy birthday @stephencurry30 🎂🎉🎊🥳😘😘😘."

Ayesha and Stephen share three young children: Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4.

In August, the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage with a trip to France.

"11. My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more," Steph captioned his Instagram post. "Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what's next. That's the best part! Through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins…I Love You!"

Ayesha Curry Instagram

Ayesha noted that the couple are "more than halfway to 20 [years of marriage]" in her Instagram post.

"11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It's truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything," the author and chef wrote. "Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That's crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you @stephencurry30!"