Stephen Curry Shares Sweet Message for Wife Ayesha's 34th Birthday: 'I Love Every Part of You'

"God did a good thing on this day and selfishly I'm the most thankful," the Golden State Warriors star wrote in a loving tribute

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 01:09 PM
NBA player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at The 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Stephen Curry is celebrating another year around the sun for his wife Ayesha.

The Golden State Warriors star posted a sweet birthday tribute for Ayesha's birthday on Thursday, writing, "My woman @ayeshacurry! Love of my life. Happiest of birthdays! I love every part of you, and I hope this year is filled with laughter, growth, peace, and happiness."

Stephen continued: 'You deserve it all. God did a good thing on this day and selfishly I'm the most thankful. 3/23," adding a prayer hands and heart-eyed emoji to the end of his caption.

The loving tribute featured a few of the NBA star's favorite photos of Ayesha from photo shoots, family outings and tropical vacations the couple has taken together.

Earlier this month, Ayesha did the same thing for her husband when he turned 35 on March 14.

In an Instagram post, Ayesha shared a collection of pictures featuring Stephen from over the years alongside a thoughtful caption.

"Happy Birthday to my love!!! 35 trips around the sun! Wow!" Ayesha began her message. "I love everything about you but your soul is unmatched," she continued. "I know this will be the best year yet! Happy birthday @stephencurry30 🎂🎉🎊🥳😘😘😘."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ayesha and Stephen share three young children: Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4.

In August, the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage with a trip to France.

"11. My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more," Steph captioned his Instagram post. "Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what's next. That's the best part! Through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins…I Love You!"

Ayesha, Steph, Riley, Ryan, and Canon Curry
Ayesha Curry Instagram

Ayesha noted that the couple are "more than halfway to 20 [years of marriage]" in her Instagram post.

"11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It's truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything," the author and chef wrote. "Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That's crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you @stephencurry30!"

Related Articles
Stephen and Ayesha Curry celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary
Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate 11 Years of Marriage: 'Every Year Just Gets Better'
Riley Curry
Stephen Curry Gifts Daughter Riley New Sneakers from His Own Shoe Line for Her 10th Birthday
steph curry
Steph Curry Shares Photos Playing Basketball with Canon, 4: 'Saturdays Are for the Curry Boys'
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend as Workday partners with Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. to host the Annual Workday Charity Classic '22 at Stanford Golf Course on August 29, 2022 in Stanford, California.
Ayesha Curry Pens Touching Note to Steph Curry on His 35th Birthday: 'Your Soul Is Unmatched'
Ayesha, Steph, Riley, Ryan, and Canon Curry
All About Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's 3 Kids
Callie Rivers and Seth Curry
Who Is Seth Curry's Wife? All About Callie Rivers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp6b-O_satp/?hl=en. Lily Collins/Instagram
'Emily in Paris' Star Lily Collins Kicks Off 34th Birthday a 'Little Early' in Japan
Dell Curry, Ayesha Curry, Sonya Curry and Stephen Curry attend the Williams-Sonoma Ayesha Curry Book Signing at Williams-Sonoma Columbus Circle on September 20, 2016 in New York, New York
All About Steph Curry's Parents, Dell and Sonya Curry
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, second from right, and his daughter Riley, right, sit courtside during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Stanford and Southern California in Stanford, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Stephen Curry's Daughter Riley Looks All Grown Up at Women's Basketball Game with Dad: Photo
Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry Tried to Compete with Husband Stephen Curry While on Her Fitness Journey: It Was a 'Hindrance'
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry Celebrates Husband Stephen Curry with Birthday Tribute: 'The Love of My Life'
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry Glows in Glam Coverup While Celebrating 33rd Birthday: 'Let's Do This!'
NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn70SkctxSj/?hl=en. Gavin Rossdale/Instagram
Gavin Rossdale Raves Over Pregnant Daughter Daisy Lowe for Her 34th Birthday: 'Our Sweetest Girl'
Lily Collins in Japan
Lily Collins Celebrates 34th Birthday in Japan with Husband Charlie McDowell, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Ayesha, Steph, Riley, Ryan, and Canon Curry
Ayesha Curry Congratulates Husband Stephen on Graduating College: 'Proud Is an Understatement'