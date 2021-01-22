Stephen Curry Celebrated Joe Biden's Inauguration by Wearing Rare ‘POTUS’ Shoes

The Golden State Warriors also presented Vice President Kamala Harris with a special jersey in honor of the occasion

Stephen Curry showed up in style to the Golden State Warriors' game on Jan. 20 to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States.

The three-time NBA champion wore a pair of blue Under Armour Curry 3s on Wednesday that feature the presidential seal on the tongue. Not only that, the shoes — which were released in 2017 — also have former president Barack Obama's signature on the bottom, along with the words "Back 2 Back," since they were originally made to celebrate his two terms in office.

According to Sole Collector, only two pairs of the shoes were ever made, with one pair going to Curry, and the other reportedly going to Obama.

It's no surprise that Curry is happy with Biden winning the 2020 election over Donald Trump — the NBA star and the former president were at odds with each other during most of Trump's tenure in the White House.

In September 2017, Trump announced he would not invite the Warriors to the White House after the team won the NBA championship.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team," the president wrote on Twitter, shortly after the television program Fox & Friends covered comments made by Curry. "Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

The decision came after Curry said he would not attend a White House visit even if the Warriors were invited.

"We're all trying to do what we can using our platforms, using our opportunities to shed light," Curry said at the time. "That's kind of where I stand on that. I don't think us going to the White House will miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that."

At the start of 2019, the Warriors met with Obama instead of Trump during a trip to Washington, D.C.

"Congratulations," Curry said in a video shared by the team on Inauguration Day. "We're all rooting and supporting you the whole way."