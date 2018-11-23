Stephen Curry Involved in Multi-Vehicle Accident on California Highway: Report

Stephen Curry began his Friday on a scary note.

Minutes before 9 a.m. local time, the Golden State Warriors star, 30, was involved in a three-car crash, KGO-TV reported, while driving his black Porsche on an Oakland highway.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman could not be reached by PEOPLE, but one told ABC News-7 that Curry’s car was hit twice during the accident. First, a neighboring car spun out and hit his car. Then, the second vehicle rear-ended him.

Environmental factors might have had something to do with the accident, the CHP spokesperson told ABC News-7. Rain is scheduled in that area through the evening, according to Weather.com.

Reps for Curry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but video from the scene obtained by ABC News-7 appeared to show the athlete uninjured from the crash. The front bumper and right headlight, and side of Curry’s Porshe looked to be badly damaged.

Curry, 30, was not scheduled to play in the Warriors’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers today, as he’s still recovering from a groin injury.

Stephen Curry ABC News

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Shares the Story Behind Baby Son Canon’s Name: ‘We Picked It Out on Our Honeymoon’

On Thursday, Curry celebrated Thanksgiving with wife Ayesha Curry.

The chef and cookbook author showed off what she was cooking on Instagram — including turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, corn pudding, carrots, potatoes, two types of mac n’ cheese, Parker House rolls, cranberry sauce, and Key Lime pie.

REALTED VIDEO: Steph and Ayesha Curry Welcome Son Canon W. Jack

Back in July, the Currys welcomed their son Canon W. Jack, their third child.

On Wednesday, Ayesha, 29, told PEOPLE that Stephen is her biggest supporter.