Stephen Curry Involved in Multi-Vehicle Accident on California Highway: Report

Stephen Curry began his Friday on a scary note.
Minutes before 9 a.m. local time, the Golden State Warriors star, 30, was involved in a three-car crash, KGO-TV reported, while driving his black Porsche on an Oakland highway.
A California Highway Patrol spokesman could not be reached by PEOPLE, but one told ABC News-7 that Curry’s car was hit twice during the accident. First, a neighboring car spun out and hit his car. Then, the second vehicle rear-ended him.
Environmental factors might have had something to do with the accident, the CHP spokesperson told ABC News-7. Rain is scheduled in that area through the evening, according to Weather.com.
Reps for Curry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but video from the scene obtained by ABC News-7 appeared to show the athlete uninjured from the crash. The front bumper and right headlight, and side of Curry’s Porshe looked to be badly damaged.
Curry, 30, was not scheduled to play in the Warriors’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers today, as he’s still recovering from a groin injury.
On Thursday, Curry celebrated Thanksgiving with wife Ayesha Curry.
The chef and cookbook author showed off what she was cooking on Instagram — including turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, corn pudding, carrots, potatoes, two types of mac n’ cheese, Parker House rolls, cranberry sauce, and Key Lime pie.
Back in July, the Currys welcomed their son Canon W. Jack, their third child.
On Wednesday, Ayesha, 29, told PEOPLE that Stephen is her biggest supporter.
“There’s moments when I just want to give up and I’m like, I don’t know if I can balance it all. And he’s such a big encourager,” she said of the NBA player. “In his eyes he thinks I’m the best mom, the best wife, and it’s really sweet of him. I wouldn’t be able to keep this train going the way that I have without him.”
“He’s my biggest supporter, and … he’s a male feminist in every sense of the word,” she continued of Steph. “He just wants to see me win, and he loves the example that I’m setting for my girls.”
“And I think it’s really special,” she added. “I’m very lucky to have him.”