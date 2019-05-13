Steph Curry and His Brother Seth Will Face Off in NBA Western Conference Finals

It’s the Curry show!

Stephen Curry, 31, and his younger brother Seth Curry, 28, will make history as they become the first set of brothers to ever face each other in the NBA conference finals this week.

The family showdown will take place in the Western Conference finals starting on Tuesday, during which Stephen will play for the Golden State Warriors and Seth will play for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Seth called the match-up a “dream come true,” according to ESPN.

“It’s a dream come true for both of us,” Seth said. “Obviously, it’s the first time it’s been done. It’s going to be a lot of fun for our families to be in the building. I’m looking forward to it.”

And how do the basketball stars’ parents feel about watching their sons play each other?

“I know my mom is a little stressed out,” Seth said of the previous times he and Steph have faced off on the court. “My dad, he’s always calm. But my mom is stressed out, and you might be able to hear her. She’s probably happy right now, enjoying the moment for both of us. She can look at the bright side: One of us is going to the Finals at the end of the day, so there’s no losers.”

And who will the root for in the finals?

Said Sonya Curry, “We are flipping a coin every game.”