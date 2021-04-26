Stephen Curry Breaks NBA Record for Most 3-Pointers in a Month: 'I Still Got to Put the Work in'

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to shooting a three during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center

After breaking multiple records over the past few weeks, Stephen Curry just accomplished one more feat — and, no surprise, it involves knocking down 3s.

During the Golden State Warriors' 117-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, he made seven 3-pointers to set a new NBA record for the most 3s in a single month with a total of 85 in April. Curry now officially beat out Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, who previously set the record with 82 in November 2019 while the athlete was with the Houston Rockets.

"When you're in this type of rhythm, nothing [goes through my head]," Curry told ESPN. "It's just trying to get a decent look, get your feet underneath you, and then the rest is muscle memory, confidence and just creativity."

But breaking records is nothing new to the seven-time NBA All-Star, as he already has the record for the most triples in a season (402). Earlier this month, Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain to become the Warriors' all-time leading scorer. He also surpassed NBA legend Kobe Bryant on April 19 when he became the first player in NBA history age 33 or older to score 30 or more points in 11 straight games.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings on April 25, 2021 at Chase Center Stephen Curry | Credit: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty

Longtime teammate Draymond Green told ESPN that he's continuously impressed with Curry's abilities and loves that it pushes their team to perform even better.

"Incredible, man," said Green. "The way he's leading us, it's been incredible to watch. His scoring is just a byproduct of that — the leadership, the demeanor that he's taking on the floor each and every night to give guys, the example that he's setting."

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings on April 25, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco Stephen Curry | Credit: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty

Curry finished Sunday's game with 37 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, keeping the Warriors afloat as they work to make the Western Conference playoffs. The Warriors are currently 31-10 and tied for ninth place in the conference.