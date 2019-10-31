Golden State Warriors Star Stephen Curry Breaks Hand During Game, Will Likely Miss Weeks

Image zoom Ezra Shaw/Getty

The Golden State Warriors are now facing their most challenging season yet after star Stephen Curry broke his left hand on Wednesday night while playing against the Phoenix Suns.

While going for a basket in the third quarter, Curry fell hard on his hand, and Suns player Aron Baynes landed on top of it, according to SF Gate.

Curry held his wrist in pain after the fall, and the Warriors soon called a timeout so he could head to the locker room.

The team went on to lose 121-110, and now have a record of one win and three losses — their worst start in years.

“Obviously it’s been a tough start for us on many levels,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game, according to ESPN. “So we’re just trying to find our footing. And obviously, this puts us in a tough spot. So we’ll assess it, and we’ll go from there.”

An MRI and CT scan will determine if Curry needs surgery and the timetable of his return.

“Just one of those things,” Kerr added. “Aron Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing. You could tell he felt really bad. It was just a random basketball play, so stuff happens.”

After winning three NBA championships in five years, the Warriors seem far from the record-setting team that has stifled the rest of the league since winning in 2015.

The Warriors have struggled with sidelined players as far back as last season when stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson both suffered devastating injuries during the 2019 NBA Finals. The Warriors fell to the Toronto Raptors in that series, ending their hopes of a three-peat.

Thompson is expected to miss a majority of the 2019-2020 season, and Durant left the Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. With Curry likely out for weeks with this latest injury, the Warriors season is in jeopardy like never before.

“It’s hard,” Warriors forward Draymond Green told The Undefeated, according to ESPN. “Makes things even harder. But just got to keep playing and trying to figure it out. I just wish we got one practice with our team. One practice. We didn’t even get one practice. Not a single one.”

“It’s unfortunate,” he continued. “Another one of our guys going down, one of our leaders. It’s tough. Hopefully it’s [an injury] where he don’t need surgery, kind of get back sooner rather than later. But we’ll find out more when he gets the tests done.”

According to ESPN, the Warriors odds of winning the championship plummeted from 35-1 to 100-1 at Caesar’s Sportsbook.