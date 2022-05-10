The three-time NBA champion reached the milestone during the Golden State Warriors' Game 4 win over the Memphis Grizzlies

Stephen Curry Becomes First Player in NBA History to Make 500 Playoff 3-Pointers

Stephen Curry is setting records from the 3-point line, once again.

During Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday, the Golden State Warriors point guard, 34, became the first player in NBA history to make 500 career playoff 3-pointers.

In the team's 101-98 comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry ended the game with 32 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Despite the historic 3-point record, Curry told reporters after the game that the Warriors' shooting performance was "ugly" and "historically bad."

Regardless, the NBA and the Warriors both celebrated the athlete's personal accomplishment on social media.

"The ONLY player in NBA history to make 500 career playoff threes. Wardell Stephen Curry II," the Warriors tweeted.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates in the final minute of their victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Behind Curry in playoff 3s are LeBron James (432), Klay Thompson (405), and Ray Allen (385).

Following Monday's game, Curry and the Warriors are up 3-1 over the Grizzlies and will now head to Memphis for Game 5 on Wednesday, with a chance to win the series.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on and smiles after the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 9, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California Credit: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

Back in December 2021, Curry also broke the record for most career 3-point shots made, surpassing former NBA player Ray Allen's record of 2,973.

Just eight days after reaching the milestone, Curry hit his 3,000th career 3-pointer.

Earlier that year, Curry also set an NBA record for the most 3s in a single month with a total of 85 in April 2021. He did so by beating out James Harden, who previously set the record with 82 in November 2019 while the athlete was with the Houston Rockets.