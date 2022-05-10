Stephen Curry Becomes First Player in NBA History to Make 500 Playoff 3-Pointers
Stephen Curry is setting records from the 3-point line, once again.
During Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday, the Golden State Warriors point guard, 34, became the first player in NBA history to make 500 career playoff 3-pointers.
In the team's 101-98 comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry ended the game with 32 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Despite the historic 3-point record, Curry told reporters after the game that the Warriors' shooting performance was "ugly" and "historically bad."
Regardless, the NBA and the Warriors both celebrated the athlete's personal accomplishment on social media.
"The ONLY player in NBA history to make 500 career playoff threes. Wardell Stephen Curry II," the Warriors tweeted.
Behind Curry in playoff 3s are LeBron James (432), Klay Thompson (405), and Ray Allen (385).
Following Monday's game, Curry and the Warriors are up 3-1 over the Grizzlies and will now head to Memphis for Game 5 on Wednesday, with a chance to win the series.
Back in December 2021, Curry also broke the record for most career 3-point shots made, surpassing former NBA player Ray Allen's record of 2,973.
Just eight days after reaching the milestone, Curry hit his 3,000th career 3-pointer.
Earlier that year, Curry also set an NBA record for the most 3s in a single month with a total of 85 in April 2021. He did so by beating out James Harden, who previously set the record with 82 in November 2019 while the athlete was with the Houston Rockets.
"When you're in this type of rhythm, nothing [goes through my head]," Curry told ESPN at the time. "It's just trying to get a decent look, get your feet underneath you, and then the rest is muscle memory, confidence and just creativity."