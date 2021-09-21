Stephen Curry Surprised Wife Ayesha with 'Beautiful' Vow Renewal for 10th Wedding Anniversary

Stephen Curry is keeping the romance alive with his wife Ayesha Curry, even after a decade of marriage.

The chef revealed on Instagram Tuesday that over the summer her NBA player husband planned a surprise vow renewal ceremony to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

"A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony," Ayesha, 32, wrote on Instagram. "He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭."

She continued, "Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard." (Ayesha and Stephen, 33, share three children together: son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6, and Riley, 9.)

The happy bride said, "It's everything I've always dreamed of but didn't know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30."

In the accompanying photo, Ayesha — wearing a long-sleeved white gown — and Stephen stand under a flower arch as Riley, in yellow, presides over the ceremony. Canon and Ryan look on from a cozy picnic blanket nearby.

Steph and Ayesha Curry Credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Stephen and Ayesha met each other in high school in North Carolina and married on July 30, 2011.

Back in July, Ayesha celebrated the couple's momentous anniversary with a special Instagram tribute, calling the athlete "my love" and "best friend."

"My everything! 10 years married y'all 🎉," Ayesha wrote. "It has felt like the blink of an eye. @stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know."