Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Relationship Timeline

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have been married for more than a decade, but the couple's love story started way back when they were teenagers.

The pair met when Stephen was just 15 and Ayesha was 14 while attending the same church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In a biography about his life entitled The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry, Stephen's sister recalled Ayesha making an impression on her brother early on. "She would find him after church, barely say two words, and, like, walk away," Sydel recalled in the book. "That's how she would flirt with him in a way. He clearly liked it. It left an impression."

It would be several more years before Ayesha and Stephen's conversations evolved. In 2008, they reconnected after bumping into each other in L.A. while Stephen was in town for the ESPYs. "I mean, it was friend vibes … until I dodged the first kiss," Ayesha later told the New York Post.

However, once Ayesha realized that her former childhood pal was interested in something more than friendship, everything fell into place. Stephen and Ayesha tied the knot on June 30, 2011 and welcomed their first child, daughter Riley, the following year.

Their family has since grown by two with the addition of daughter Ryan and son Canon in 2015 and 2018.

Read on to relive Stephen and Ayesha's sweet journey.

2003: Stephen and Ayesha meet

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha are fans on the sidelines during the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers NFL Game at Candlestick Park on November 10, 2013 in San Francisco, California. The Panthers won the game 10-9 Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

Stephen and Ayesha first crossed paths when they were 15 and 14 years old. "We were just kids," Ayesha previously told PEOPLE. "He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn't for me."

"I don't remember the exact first day I saw her," Stephen countered, joking, "There was no wind blowing in her face with a backlight."

July 20, 2008: Stephen and Ayesha reconnect

By 2008, a teenage Ayesha had moved to Los Angeles to model and act. It was there that she reconnected with her future spouse, who was in town to attend the ESPYs (the athlete took home an award for Breakout Athlete that year). "I didn't know what the ESPYs were," Ayesha told PEOPLE.

In fact, she had a "no athletes" policy when it came to dating. "My parents found this paper from my high school theater class where you had to write down what you wanted in a significant other," she said. "At the bottom, it said, 'No athletes because they're arrogant.' "

2008: Stephen and Ayesha go on their first date

"Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview Stephen and Ayesha Curry | Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

The pair's first date took place on Hollywood Boulevard. "I picked him up in my '98 Astro van," the restaurateur recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June 2019. "He had on 3XL shorts, so that's a sign of the times. It was our first official date."

When asked what they did together, Ayesha replied, "We did Madame Tussauds. Listen, we were 18 and 19, so if that, like, clarifies anything. And we got chai tea lattes."

She later told PEOPLE that Stephen's demeanor impressed her on their date, "He was so funny and silly. The absolute opposite of what I thought he was going to be."

Ayesha also later recounted the pair's first kiss to the New York Post. "He was mid-conversation and came flying at my face like a thief in the night," she recalled. "So I was, like, 'No.' Then I thought, 'Oh, I didn't know this is what was happening.' "

2008: Ayesha tells Stephen she loves him for the first time

At some point along the way, the tables turned, and Ayesha found herself pursuing Stephen. "I told him I loved him first and he said, 'I feel like I love you too, but I don't want to say it unless I'm sure because I just want to be sure that when I say it, I really mean it,'" she said during an interview with PEOPLE. "I got in my car and drove home crying."

Though Ayesha wound up having to wait a few months to hear those three little words, Stephen made sure to make them memorable. "We were watching a movie and he turned to my ear, and he said, 'I love you,' " she recalled. "Mind you, my parents were sitting right there. His parents were sitting right there. Our siblings were sitting right there. I was trying to sit and watch the movie, but I was freaking out. It was so special because I knew he meant it."

July 2010: Stephen proposes to Ayesha

Stephen recalled setting the scene for his proposal to Parents in 2016. "The plan was to act like we were going to a family cookout," he said. "So we pulled up to the house and I stopped in the middle of the driveway, got down on my knee and went into my spiel. Little did I know the whole family was looking out the window."

Ayesha also spoke to the Charlotte Observer about the sweet moment. "He asked me if I knew where we were standing. It was [in the driveway of my parents house] the spot where we had our first kiss," she said. "He pulled me close and started saying all these sweet things and then dropped down on one knee. I was in a state of shock."

July 30, 2011: Stephen and Ayesha get married

The teenage sweethearts tied the knot on June 30, 2011, in a North Carolina ceremony at the Ballantyne Resort, with approximately 400 of their nearest and dearest in attendance. The bride wore a strapless gown with a full skirt and an intricate floral embellishment just below the waist.

July 19, 2012: Stephen and Ayesha welcome their first child

Ayesha Alexander, Riley Curry and NBA player Stephen Curry (L-R) attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2014 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Kevin Mazur/KCSports2014/WireImage

ESPN reported in July 2012 that the couple's family had expanded by one with the birth of their first daughter, Riley Elizabeth.

July 10, 2015: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry welcome their second baby girl

Three years later, their family grew even more with the addition of their second baby, Ryan Carson. Stephen posted a photo of Ayesha holding the baby girl several days after her birth. "I'm wayyyyy up. I feel Blessed!" he captioned the shot. "Healthy baby and @ayeshacurry is all I prayed for. #prouddaddy"

June 3, 2017: Ayesha posts a "thirst trap" featuring a shirtless Stephen

Ayesha Curry shared a photo of her husband at the beach standing shirtless and showing off his muscles. "Candid and all mine," she wrote on the snap. "Thank you, Lord. Appreciate what God blesses you with, ladies."

July 30, 2017: Ayesha tells Stephen she loves him "so darn much"

NBA player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at The 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

For their 6th wedding anniversary, Ayesha reminded her spouse just how much she loved him. "Happy 6th wedding anniversary, my love!" she wrote on Instagram. "I don't know where the time has gone. It definitely feels like just yesterday, except we have two babies and lack of sleep to show for it! Not to mention a ton of bomb memories. I love you so darn much that there's not much I can say here because it won't nearly amount to how I feel."

Stephen, in turn, called Ayesa his "everything." "My woman, my life!" he captioned a sweet video of the pair making goofy faces in the car.

February 2, 2018: Ayesha Curry announces that she and Stephen Curry are expecting their third baby

Ayesha announced her third pregnancy in February 2018 when she posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, "Preggers."

"Heyyy, how did this happen?" she joked on Instagram of her cheeky announcement, adding, "Curry, party of five. Feeling very blessed … and very sick. Yippie!"

July 2, 2018: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry welcome a baby boy

NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry arrive at the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Stephen confirmed the news on Instagram on July 4, 2018, that he was officially the proud father of a baby boy. He also revealed the baby's name — Canon W. Jack Curry — in his caption.

Ayesha, for her part, offered up a few more details on the birth of her baby. "Our beautiful baby boy, Canon W. Jack Curry, 7/2/2018," she wrote. "He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn't be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!"

Later that year, Ayesha explained her son's unique name, telling PEOPLE that she and Stephen actually picked out the moniker on their honeymoon. "We had his name picked out and then we had another girl's name picked out that we didn't end up using for Riley," she shared. "But Canon always stuck with us. France is one of our favorite places to vacation, and so his name's actually French and it means young wolf, which Stephen loved because we kind of consider ourselves a wolf pack."

July 30, 2019: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

Ayesha said she still had plenty to appreciate about her spouse on the couple's eighth wedding anniversary. "This is us eight years married in, loving each other for 11, and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day," she wrote on Instagram. "Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss. Through our ups and downs, we only become stronger, and that is the ultimate key."

Stephen had a similar message to share along with a video of him and Ayesha clinking glasses. "Growing strong through all the ups and downs," he wrote. "Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry … that's my baby right there ... "

February 16, 2020: Stephen Curry posts a sexy vacation snap of Ayesha

Steph and Ayesha Curry on vacation Credit: Steph Curry Instagram

The NBA player caused a stir in February 2020 when he shared an intimate photo of himself holding his bikini-clad spouse, who licked his forehead in response. "Vacation vibes with my one and only," he wrote below the picture, adding a heart-eye emoji. "Like dat!"

July 2020: Ayesha talks quarantining with Stephen and family

While speaking to People NOW, the mother of three let fans in on how quarantine with her husband was going, saying, "We've kind of been each other's [workout] accountability partners during this time. It's been really fun to watch myself keep up with him."

May 2021: Ayesha reflects on starting a family with Stephen at a young age

Stephen and Ayesha Curry hug during the unveiling of the Eat. Learn. Play. bus at the East Oakland Youth Development Center in Oakland, Calif Credit: Nhat V. Meyer/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty

Ayesha opened up about needing to take some time for herself early on in her marriage to Stephen to truly figure out who she was. "It was a very emotional decision," she said while speaking on The Skimm's podcast, 9 to 5ish with The Skimm. "And I did it … and found out we were having a baby, which wasn't in the plans quite yet."

At the time, Ayesha, who said she always had an entrepreneurial spark, even in her early 20s, felt like she was being pulled in different directions that she wanted to try to make cohesive. "What I started to realize was that I was becoming this woman at such a young age when other people would still potentially be in college or just figuring out who they want to be," she said. "I always had this feeling of, like, I think that there's a double duty that I could be playing here."

She continued: "I was, like, 'I have hopes and dreams for myself and there's gotta be a way to do both.' "

August 2, 2021: Stephen and Ayesha pay tribute to each other on their 10th wedding anniversary

Steph and Ayesha Curry Credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram

On June 30, 2021, the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage. Two days later, they exchanged loving messages on Instagram.

"Never a day goes by I'm not thankful for your presence, your beauty, your spirit!" Stephen captioned a collage of photos that seemingly came from the couple's milestone celebration in Antares. "Sexy as can be inside and out and continuing to show me how amazing our God is by the creation that you are. Blessed me with the three of the dopest humans around. You are the key to everything that I do," he wrote, concluding, "This is a major milestone — but more a moment to get excited about the next chapters ahead. Lucky I'm (still) in love with my best friend."

Ayesha also called the athlete her best friend in her post, writing, "My love! My adventure partner! My best friend! My confidant! My baby daddaaaay! My everything! 10 years married, y'all."

She added, "It has felt like the blink of an eye. @stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know. I can't wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day, happy day!"

August 26, 2021: Stephen and Ayesha launch the Curry Family Women's Athletics Initiative at Davidson College

In August of 2021, the power couple launched a charitable initiative at Stephen's alma mater, Davidson College, to empower young women in sports through financial assistance, mentorships, career opportunities and outreach to the community. Stephen spoke about the program's inception in a video linked to its launch.

"The reason I am who I am today is also because of strong, powerful women that have poured into my life all these years," he said in the clip. "Now, as the father of two girls, I want them to grow up without any boundaries on their futures."

September 9, 2021: Stephen says he wonders how he got Ayesha "every day"

While speaking to PEOPLE NOW in 2021, Stephen said that he still has pinch-me moments that he landed his wife "every day." "We just celebrated 10 years of marriage," the athlete said. "So I still have that feeling. I know this isn't supposed to be part of the interview, but definitely."

September 2021: Stephen and Ayesha renew their vows

Stephen and Ayesha Curry vow renewal Stephen and Ayesha Curry | Credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Ten years after they first exchanged vows, Stephen and Ayesha renewed their commitment to each other with a vow renewal ceremony. Ayesha shared their special moment with her Instagram followers, posting a photo of their outdoor ceremony. The cookbook author wore a long-sleeve lace gown for the occasion, while the athlete was decked out in a gray suit.

"A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony," she shared. "He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting."

Ayesha also revealed that the couple's three children, Riley, Ryan and Canon, had roles in the ceremony, with Riley officiating and her two youngest escorting their mom through the yard.

"Our big girl, Riley, officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It's everything I've always dreamed of but didn't know could be possible in this way," she wrote. "A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30."

December 14, 2021: Ayesha says she's "so proud" of Stephen's new NBA record

Stephen Curry #30 of Team LeBron and Ayesha Curry pose for a photo with the Kia NBA All-Star MVP Kobe Bryant Trophy during the 71st NBA All-Star Game as part of the 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio Credit: Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty

Stephen made history on December 13, 2021, when he set the NBA record for the most career 3-point shots of all time, and his wife was right there to cheer him on. "2,974 and counting," she wrote via Instagram. "Congrats, my baby. I love you so much! You did that." She closed out her message by writing, "I'm so proud of ya."

February 7, 2022: Ayesha reveals how she and Stephen keep their marriage "spicy"

Ayesha dished to Access Hollywood in February 2022 about the ritual she said keeps her and Stephen's romantic flame lit. "For us, it's just not forgetting to date each other, make the time to get dressed up and go out and do all the things," she shared, adding, "That's what keeps it spicy."

February 10, 2022: Stephen and Ayesha launch their own game show

The pair embarked upon their next joint business venture in February 2022 with the premiere of their game show, About Last Night on HBO Max, in which Stephen and Ayesha not only serve as co-hosts, but also executive-producers.

As Ayesha explained to PEOPLE, the project was a way for the duo to spend more quality time with each other. "We'd actually always wanted to do something together and wanted something around the premise of a date night," she said at the time of the show's launch. "We don't get to do a lot of them, but we love going on them. And so we said, 'Hey, this is a great excuse to get some work done and also have some date nights.' It's really that simple."

March 14, 2022: Ayesha calls Stephen "the love of her life" on his 34th birthday

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Ayesha celebrated her husband's 34th trip around the sun with a sweet post on Instagram, calling the NBA player "the love of [her] life."

"You bring our family so much joy and happiness," she wrote. "We love you beyond measure. The year ahead is bright and I can't wait to watch you grow and thrive even more. To my favorite person in the world, happy birthday @stephencurry30."

June 2022: Ayesha opens up about her and Steph's family life amid the NBA finals

While Steph was busy competing in the NBA Finals, Ayesha was holding down the fort at home with the help of an adorable sous chef — their 9-year-old daughter Riley.

"She made us this chicken piccata the other night from scratch," Ayesha told PEOPLE. "I did absolutely nothing.

The cookbook author also opened up about how she likes to wind down when things are hectic in the Curry household.