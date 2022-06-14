Stephen Curry Wears an 'Ayesha Curry CAN Cook' Shirt After She's Mocked by a Boston Sports Bar
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is stepping up his defense against Boston during the NBA Finals — both on and off the court.
Following the Warriors' Game 5 victory over the Boston Celtics, Curry arrived at a postgame conference wearing a shirt that read, "Ayesha Curry CAN Cook," in big letters.
When asked about the shirt during the media session, the 34-year-old said: "You gotta ask around the room, and ask Twitter."
The shirt was in response to a Boston sports bar that took a not-so-subtle shot at Curry's wife when they posted a sign with the message, "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook," outside their doors last week.
Ayesha, 33, has authored several cookbooks and released a line of cookware.
The Boston Globe and Mass Live identified the bar as Game On!, a sports bar in Fenway. The restaurant did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.
Another photograph showed that the bar's sign also included a message comparing the couple's 9-year-old daughter, Riley, to the son of Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
Along with Riley, Curry and Ayesha share two other children: son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughter Ryan Carson, 6.
The Warriors now hold a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals following their 104-94 win on Monday night in San Francisco.
Curry's offensive performance fell short of his usual numbers, but he made up for it on the defensive end, helping his team hold Boston to under 100 points.
Additionally, Curry had two steals in Game 5.
The Warriors will travel to Boston for Game 6 on Thursday, where they can potentially clinch their first NBA title since 2018.