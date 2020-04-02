Stephen Curry Admits It Took Him 5 Hours to Build a Basketball Hoop at Home

Image zoom Doug Duran/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty

Stephen Curry is adhering to social distancing guidelines and staying at home — and now, he can get back to the sport he loves while doing it.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Curry revealed that after self-isolating with his family at their home for two weeks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, his wife Ayesha Curry ordered him an outdoor basketball hoop.

Dealing with the hoop after it arrived, though, wasn’t nearly as easy as clicking buy.

“I got overwhelmed looking at the manual,” the 32-year-old admitted, sharing that it took “a pretty serious effort” and five hours to actually assemble his new hoop.

Said Curry to the outlet, “I was very confident in myself going in. That was shot down pretty quick.”

All-in, Curry, a father of three, went 16 days without playing basketball — the longest time the Golden State Warrior player has ever abstained from the sport at which he excels.

The NBA suspended the season in March after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The league was among the first in the professional sports world to do so and was quickly followed by the NHL, MLB, and more.

“Our problems, when it comes to trying to find workouts or stay in shape, are the least of anyone’s worries in terms of what’s going on in the world,” Curry told the Journal.

The past few weeks, Curry said, NBA players have used Zoom video chat to keep in touch.

Curry has also been using his social media to highlight the importance of following government recommendations to slow the spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

In fact, he led an in-depth chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci on his Instagram, asking questions to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases about coronavirus. The live Q&A drew around 50,000 viewers.

For now, Curry is working on staying in shape on his new home court.

“I feel like a little 12-year-old kid out there running around, simulating game shots in my driveway,” he told the outlet.