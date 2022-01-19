Stephen and Ayesha Curry's HBO Max Game Show, About Last Night, Set to Premiere in February

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews, and Tituss Burgess and Pablo Salinas all make appearances in the new show

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's new game show, which will pit celebrity couples against each other, is officially coming soon.

About Last Night will debut eight episodes on HBO Max on Feb. 10. The show will feature pairs of celebrity couples competing against each other in challenges and trivia, PEOPLE can confirm.

The show is executive produced by Stephen and Ayesha. The couple will also serve as co-hosts, tasked with quizzing each episode's three celebrity couples, which will include Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews, and Tituss Burgess and Pablo Salinas.

During the game, the couples will need to match their answers to "uncensored" questions about their personalities and tastes. A bonus round will have the couples take on the Currys for an additional donation to a charity of their choice.

"We'd actually always wanted to do something together and wanted something around the premise of a date night," Ayesha tells PEOPLE. "We don't get to do a lot of them, but we love going on them. And so we said, 'Hey, this is a great excuse to get some work done and also have some date nights.' It's really that simple."

Adds Stephen, "We tried to make it something we'd do normally anyway. I feel like that's how you spend your time, hanging out with some cool couples, like we have on the show. And game nights or any type of couple competition or something that brings personality and fun out of it, that was the exciting part about what it could be."

The show will also feature multiple athletes, with Stephen's current Golden State Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, making an appearance with his wife, Hazel Renee. Warriors shooting guard Damion Lee will also be appearing alongside his wife Sydel Curry Lee, who is Stephen's younger sister.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who now co-hosts the popular podcast, All the Smoke, also appears with his wife, Tamara Jackson.

"We've been really lucky with the couples that have come on. Everybody's been so unique and vibrant and that makes our job a lot easier," Ayesha says of the guests so far.

The show's lighthearted competition is also welcomed, considering the global events of the last two years, the couple says.

"I think we gravitate towards the light, fun-hearted side of things right now," explains Ayesha. "Because there's so much going on in the world it's nice to have a moment to just watch something simple and fun."

Stephen says his favorite part of the show is simply being able to do it with Ayesha.

"I've seen her host before, when you see it in person, we can just be ourselves and have good chemistry out there," he says. "But then just how much fun the couples say they had afterward because it's kind of nerve-wracking. You don't know what the questions are. You don't know where it can go. You want to present your best self there at end of day, just being yourself."

"And I like to have fun, no matter what," Stephen adds. "I'm a big goofball."

