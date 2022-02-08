“For us, it’s just not forgetting to date each other,” Ayesha Curry said of husband Stephen

Stephen and Ayesha Curry Reveal How They Keep Their Marriage 'Spicy' After 10 Years

Stephen and Ayesha Curry know how to keep their marriage "spicy" after 10 years.

The Golden State Warriors star, 33, and cookbook author, 32, recently spoke to Access Hollywood about their new game show, About Last Night, which will feature pairs of celebrity couples competing against each other in challenges and trivia.

The couple, who have been married for 10 years, said their relationship has lasted so long because they know how to keep their spark alive.

"For us, it's just not forgetting to date each other, make the time to get dressed up and go out and do all the things. That's what keeps it spicy," Ayesha told the outlet.

Stephen and Ayesha then discussed their sweet moment from the 2021 Met Gala when Stephen was photographed gazing at his wife as she posed for the cameras.

"I'm just hanging out and admiring you, and seeing how beautiful she looks," the three-time NBA champion said. "If you keep it spicy like that then I think that's how we got 10 years and hopefully 10 years more."

Last month, Ayesha cleared up rumors about her marriage. In the comments of an Instagram post, the cook addressed claims that she and Stephen are in an open relationship.

In the post, she shared a photo from the NBA star's recent GQ cover shoot, captioning the shot: "Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 … 🥵🥰 my baby's @gq cover shoot."

Several followers asked in the comments about the status of her marriage, prompting Ayesha to reply that the speculation of an open marriage is "ridiculous."

"Don't believe everything you read," she wrote in a seemingly deleted comment captured by The Shade Room. "Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you."

Stephen and Ayesha met each other in high school in North Carolina and married on July 30, 2011. They share three children together: son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6, and Riley, 9.

Back in July, Ayesha celebrated the couple's momentous anniversary with a special Instagram tribute, calling the athlete "my love" and "best friend."

"My everything! 10 years married y'all 🎉," Ayesha wrote. "It has felt like the blink of an eye. @stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know."