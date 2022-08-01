Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate 11 Years of Marriage: 'Every Year Just Gets Better'

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary in style!

On Sunday, the couple each marked the occasion with Instagram posts from their vacation in France as Steph, 34, enjoys some time off before the start of the next NBA season this fall.

"11. My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more," Steph captioned his Instagram post. "Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what's next. That's the best part! Through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins…I Love You!"

Ayesha, 33, noted that the couple are "more than half way to 20 [years of marriage]" in her Instagram post.

"11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It's truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything," the author and chef wrote. "Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That's crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you @stephencurry30!"

Both Steph and Ayesha shared photos of them standing in front of a door marked 11 on the streets of France, and the NBA MVP also posed in front of a door with 30, the jersey number he wears for the Golden State Warriors.

"Sorry… DND… having the best time with the love of my life," Ayesha posted on her Instagram Story Sunday, before sharing a photo of a bottle of tequila and more pictures of her and Steph by the ocean.

Just before their trip, Steph and Ayesha spent some time taking in a different Bay Area sport when they threw out the first pitch at the Oakland Athletics game last Wednesday.

The couple enjoyed some time with the team in the dugout and batting cages before they each tried their hand at throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Ayesha went first, making it right down the middle of the plate to the catcher.

While Steph is famous for his elite shooting skills, the basketball star probably won't switch sports to baseball anytime soon — he missed wide left of the plate. Though Steph's single attempt didn't go exactly as he expected, he and Ayesha laughed it off with the team and enjoyed the game.

"All of my friends were teasing me about how bad my pitch was going to be," Steph said after the pre-game antics, NBC Sports reported.

"I wanted to throw some heat and when I got up there I felt the presence on my right side but I didn't really know how I could do the release and whatnot so that's why I went a little to the right," Steph told NBC Sports. "I'm glad he picked it up out of the dirt and didn't make me look bad."

It's been a big year for Steph and Ayesha, who share three children, 11-year-old Riley, 7-year-old Ryan, and 4-year-old Canon W. Jack. In June, Steph won the NBA Finals for the fourth time in his career after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the league's championship series and was named the Finals MVP.