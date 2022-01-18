The popular host of ESPN's First Take says he was hospitalized due to the severity of his symptoms

Stephen A. Smith Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Hit Him 'Differently': 'I'm Still Not 100%'

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is back to work after battling COVID-19 over the holidays.

According to the New York Post, the 54-year-old opened up about contracting a breakthrough case of the virus while returning to co-host his popular ESPN show, First Take, on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the announcement, Smith admitted that he had to be hospitalized due to the severity of his symptoms.

"For me personally, it hit me differently," Smith said during the show, per the Post. He continued, "You're assuming that you'll have a fever, might have a cough, gonna have that massive headache, but you'll get over it. In a lot of cases that was the case. In my case it was totally different."

Explained Smith, "I had 103 degree fever every night. Woke up with chills and a pool of sweat. Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely. And it got to a point where right before New Year's Eve, I was in the hospital into New Year's Day. That's how I brought in the New Year."

Smith said he had pneumonia in both lungs, and that "[Doctors] told me, had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn't be here. That's how bad I was," CNN reported.

"I'm still not 100% with my lungs, but I'm Covid negative," he explained.

Smith appeared to be in high spirits on Monday, and couldn't hide his excitement over the Dallas Cowboys' playoff game loss over the weekend.

"Howdy, how do you do this Monday," said Smith with a cowboy hat on and cigar in his hand during one segment.

Shortly before Christmas, Smith appeared on First Take from his home where he first announced the coronavirus diagnosis with viewers.

Before contracting COVID-19 he had received the Pfizer vaccine.