Steph Curry Gets His Sister One Epic Wedding Present — a Locker Room at Her Alma Mater

Stephen Curry didn’t exactly consult his sister’s wedding registry when searching for the perfect gift for her big day.

The Golden State Warriors star and his wife, Ayesha Curry, surprised Stephen’s younger sister Sydel Curry, 23, this week by announcing that the women’s volleyball locker room at her alma mater, Elon University, will be named after her.

In a video message — which played while Sydel was in the stands at one of the current volleyball team’s games in Elon, North Carolina — Stephen, 30, told his sister, “Just want to say congratulations on getting married this weekend, that’s a big occasion, I know it’s crazy.”

“But we also want to congratulate you on an amazing career at Elon playing volleyball, all you did for the school and the program, and wanted to give it back to you with the new locker room for Sydel Curry,” Stephen said.

Ayesha appeared alongside her husband, adding that the room will be named the “Sydel Curry women’s volleyball locker room.”

Sydel and Stephen’s brother Seth Curry, 28, was also in on the surprise, appearing in the video and telling his shocked sister, “Congratulations on having the new Elon volleyball locker room named in your honor.”

The bride-to-be shared a photo of her shocked reaction to Instagram, writing, “What started out to be a trip to support @elonvb ended up becoming one of the most memorable evenings of my life.”

“I can’t begin to explain how grateful I am to my siblings for this amazing gift!” Sydel said. “Elon was such a blessing and helped me grow into the woman that I am today. Having the the Elon Women’s Volleyball Locker Room named after me is an honor. Again, thank you thank you thank you to the best siblings in the world! I love you all! Okay, now back to crying.”

According to the Greensboro News & Record, Sydel played three seasons on the women’s volleyball team at Elon before graduating in 2017, and led the Colonial Athletic Association in assists for two of those seasons.

Sydel is getting married on Sunday to pro basketball player Damion Lee, according to the newspaper.

