Steph Curry Says President Obama Trash-Talked Him on the Golf Course: 'He Gets Under Your Skin'

It may be a gentleman’s game, but President Barack Obama doesn’t necessarily practice perfect etiquette on the golf course, according to NBA star Stephen Curry.

The athlete, who visited the Ellen show, Wednesday, to chat with DeGeneres and the First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that POTUS is a trash-talker.

While Curry and Michelle agreed that the basketball players is a better golfer, he admitted that he’s now lost a round to the President not once, but twice.

“I didn’t have my A-game when I played him both times,” Curry, 28, said, before revealing his own handicap – two – but refusing to disclose POTUS’ (that’s “top-secret”).

The Golden State Warriors player insisted that it’s the President’s on-green demeanor that lead to the losses.

“During his speeches, he has that slow cadence that kind of draws you in,” Curry explained. “He brings that same kind of vibe to his trash talk. So I’ll hit a shot out of bounds, and he’ll just look like, ‘Yeah, that’s not a good shot. I’m going to need you to do better next time.’ So he gets under your skin, too, because I’m like, ‘I know. I hit out of bounds.’ ”

Luckily, Michelle had a suggestion for the pair’s next outing: “Talk about his ears.”

She joked, “When you’re putting, you want to say, ‘The shadow from your ears is really messing up my putt.’ ”

Curry is happy to leave the bad-mouthing to the President, 55, though.

“He has 50 secret service out there,” Curry explained, “So if I trash talk he just gives them the look and I’m out of there.”