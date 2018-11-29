Steph Curry, Moved by Girl's Letter, Makes Sure His Sneakers Are Listed in Women's Section

With a single handwritten letter, one 9-year-old girl inspired NBA superstar Steph Curry to make his signature shoes available to all women and girls.

After she was unable to purchase the athlete’s Under Armour Curry 5’s online in the girls’ section, Riley Morrison, from Napa, California, wrote to the Golden State Warriors player on Nov. 18, encouraging him to expand the sale of his shoes so it’s not just to men and boys.

“I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5’s because I’m starting a new basketball season. My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5’s for sale under the girls’ section,” Riley explained to the athlete. “However, they did have them for sale under the boys’ section, even to customize.”

Cleverly mentioning how Curry is a father of two girls and runs a girls’ basketball camp, Riley concluded her letter: “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock Curry 5’s too.”

Riley previously revealed that her decision to reach out to Curry was in hopes of gender equality. “I wanted to write the letter because it seems unfair that the shoes are only in the boys’ section and not in the girls’ section,” she told Teen Vogue. “I wanted to help make things equal for all girls, because girls play basketball, too.”

And on Thursday, Curry promptly responded to Riley with a letter of his own.

“Hey Riley, I appreciate your concern and have spent the last two days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” the father of three said in his handwritten note, which was shared on Twitter.

“We are correcting this now! I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly — so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5’s now and you’ll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6,” Curry wrote.

Along with Curry’s confirmation, Under Armour updated its website to include the Curry 5 shoes in the girls’ section.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

“Thanks to Riley and Stephen, we’re correcting a simple yet critical error. We’ve actually offered Curry signature footwear in youth sizing for boys and girls since the initial Curry 1; however, labeling that youth sizing for ‘Boys’ and not designating for boys and girls, was simply wrong,” Dean Stoyer, vice president of Under Armour’s global brand communications, tells PEOPLE. “Beginning now and moving forward our youth sizes will be properly labeled on UA.com to reflect co-gender ‘Grade School’ sizing, and on boxes beginning with the first youth sizes of the Curry 6 delivering this spring.”

That same day, Riley’s father Chris thanked Curry on Instagram, writing, “So proud of my baby girl for making a difference and so thankful for @stephencurry30 doing this for her.”

In addition to gifting Riley with his shoes, Curry also invited her to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with him in Oakland, California.