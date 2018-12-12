Steph Curry Believes the Moon Landing Might Have Been Faked — But NASA’s Got Receipts

Fly him to the moon.

Steph Curry revealed some out of this world takes on American achievements in astronautics on a recent episode of the Winging It podcast, hosted by fellow NBA players Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore, along with Atlanta Hawks employee Annie Finberg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After questioning how paleontologists are able to determine what dinosaurs sounded like, Curry suddenly asked the others, “We ever been to the moon?”

RELATED: The Golden State Warriors Named Sports Illustrated‘s 2018 Sportsperson of the Year

In response, Carter and Bazemore both said no, and the father of three joked, “They’re going to come get us. I don’t think so either … Sorry, I don’t want to start conspiracies.”

After Finberg expressed some skepticism, the group then discussed one of the most popular theories on the subject — that Stanley Kubrick staged the iconic video of the 1969 moon landing. (The claims that Kubrick admitted to “perpetrating a huge fraud on the American public” in an interview have since been disproven.)

Even though the entire conversation seemed mostly light-hearted, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was apparently compelled to get involved, issuing a statement directly to Curry.

RELATED: Steph Curry, Moved by Girl’s Letter, Makes Sure His Sneakers Are Listed in Women’s Section

“There’s lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969 – 1972,” NASA spokesperson Allard Beutel said in the statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets.”

Doug Duran/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty

Beutel then recommended the Golden State Warriors point guard visit the physical evidence of the landings.

“We have hundreds of pounds of Moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see first-hand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the Moon in the coming years, but this time to stay,” the statement concluded.

In response to a CNN story about NASA’s statement, Curry simply tweeted the smiling sunglasses emoji.

According to the NASA website, some people still believe the Apollo Moon Missions were faked.

RELATED VIDEO: Steph and Ayesha Curry Welcome Son Canon W. Jack

But over the past few decades, cameras have captured high-resolution images of “the landers, buggies, equipment and footprints left behind by the astronauts,” which makes history a bit harder to deny.