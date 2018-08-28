Steph Curry, Inspired by His Daughters, Calls for Women's Pay Equality in Passionate Essay

Speaking out in a heartfelt new essay this week, Steph Curry is calling on society to step up for women and push for gender equality.

Curry addresses the pay gap, among other things, in the essay, which was published in The Players’ Tribune and titled “This Is Personal.”

“I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that the idea of women’s equality has become a little more personal for me, lately, and a little more real,” said Curry, who shares three children — daughters Riley, 6, Ryan, 3, and baby son, Canon — with wife Ayesha Curry. “I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period. I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do.”

The Golden State Warriors star said he hopes his daughters, specifically, can “grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they’ll be treated fairly.” Right now, those dream careers are a little more broad — Riley, Curry said, wants to be “a basketball player cook” like both mom and dad.

Curry noted that the gender pay gap sees women get paid just 80 percent of what men do for the same job.

“I think it’s important that we all come together to figure out how we can make that possible, as soon as possible,” he wrote. “Not just as ‘fathers of daughters’; or for those sorts of reasons. And not just on Women’s Equality Day. Every day ― that’s when we need to be working to close the pay gap in this country.”

While the pay gap between men and women has narrowed over the last few decades, the AAUW reports that at its current rate, pay equality won’t be achieved until the year 2059 — and that’s much too long for the millions of hard-working women who need it to happen right now, Curry said.

“Every day is when the pay gap is affecting women,” he wrote. “And every day is when the pay gap is sending the wrong message to women about who they are, and how they’re valued, and what they can or cannot become.”

Curry — who has won three NBA championships in four years with Golden State — said he became familiar with the issues that women face after watching his mother, Sonya, and his wife, Ayesha, 29, pursue their own careers.

“So, for my whole life, really, I feel like I’ve been receiving this education on what it means to be a woman in America,” Curry wrote. “And one lesson from that education that’s really stood out to me is: to always stay listening to women, to always stay believing in women, and — when it comes to anyone’s expectations for women — to always stay challenging the idea of what’s right.”

In August, Curry hosted a basketball camp near Oakland that included 200 girls, and the NBA player said he was impressed by how engaged they were.

“At every boys camp that I’ve ever been to, you’ve always got some kids running around, acting wild. But this camp, these girls — they were about it. They were trying to absorb every single thing,” he wrote. “It was special, man.”

Considering the issues that women and girls face, Curry said he wants to teach his son, Canon, the values he has learned, in the hopes he can be part of the solution.

“What are the values, in this moment, to instill in a son?” Curry asked. “I think you teach him to always stay listening to women, to always stay believing in women, and — when it comes to anyone’s expectations for women — to always stay challenging the idea of what’s right.”

“And I think you let him know that, for his generation, to be a true supporter of women’s equality,” he continued, “it’s not enough anymore to be learning about it. You have to be doing it.”