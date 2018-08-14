Steph Curry Donates $25,000 to Golfer Scott Harrington, Whose Wife Has Cancer: We're 'So Thankful'

While three-time NBA champion and golf fanatic Stephen Curry didn’t exactly excel during this weekend’s Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, California — the athlete came in dead last — he still gave many people a reason to be inspired.

Before the golf tournament came to a close, Curry announced he and his wife, Ayesha Curry, donated $25,000 to the wife of professional golfer, Scott Harrington, to help her as she faces a rare form of cancer.

Scott, 37, has stepped away from golf to care for his wife, Jenn Harrington, who was diagnosed with a second bout of Hodgkin lymphoma — a cancer that spreads from the lymphoid tissue of the body.

“As I come out here and play with these professionals, it’s about raising their notoriety in terms of the game of golf,” Curry, the Golden State Warriors star, said during his announcement on Friday. “And a guy, Scott Harrington, who’s not out here right now, I had a chance to talk to him on the phone this morning and let him know, as part of my participation in the tournament this year, the Ellie Mae Classic, that I was gonna donate $25,000 to the GoFundMe page that’s there to support his family.”

Jenn was initially diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in August 2017, but was cleared just four months later. Doctors discovered the cancer had returned in May of this year, a GoFundMe set up for the family states, and Jenn was placed on a months-long chemotherapy regimen.

No guaranteed contracts out here.@Warriors guard @StephenCurry30 gets it. Longtime #WebTour pro Scott Harrington (@ScottyGlf) took a leave to be with his wife Jenn as she battles cancer. And Curry wanted to help out. ⛳️🏀 pic.twitter.com/aBY0ZKJAP0 — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 11, 2018

Scott — a professional golfer in the Web.com Tour, a developmental tour for golfers trying to reach the PGA Tour — has since applied for special medical/family crisis extension to care for his wife, and proceeds from the GoFundMe will go to the family to help in their expenses.

Ellie Mae Incorporated, the company that sponsored last week’s tournament, also announced they would contribute $15,000.

In a statement provided by the PGA Tour, Scott expressed his gratitude for the gift and described the “difficult” but optimistic future that still lies ahead for the family.

“This has been a very trying few months and there are more difficult times ahead, but we’re optimistic that Jenn will kick this thing and get back to the healthy, active life she’s led for so long,” Scott said in the statement. “We are so appreciative of the entire Web.com Tour staff, all of the players from both the Web.com Tour and PGA TOUR, and the countless number of people who have heard our story who have helped us through this difficult time.”

Scott and Jenn Harrington GoFundMe

Curry urged other fans of golf to donate to the Harringtons as well.

“We encourage anybody who is a fan of the game and who appreciates what these guys do every day to go to his GoFundMe page as well,” Curry said, according to USA Today. “It was a good conversation this morning that I had with him just to let him know, obviously, everybody out here on the tour and everybody I’ve talked to that knows him, says so many great things about him and his family, and are thinking about him during this tough time right now.”

In the days since the NBA player’s contribution, several donors on the GoFundMe page left comments saying they were inspired by Curry to donate.

This group of people have taken a situation that felt nearly impossible and helped to make it a little easier on us. We are so thankful @scottyglf and I will one day pay forward this incredible generosity https://t.co/4LQB8atRMR — Jenn Harrington (@jharrington81) August 11, 2018

Jenn took to Twitter on Friday to thank Curry and his wife for their incredible donation, adding that she hopes to one day “pay forward” the help she has received from so many.

“This group of people have taken a situation that felt nearly impossible and helped to make it a little easier on us,” she wrote. “We are so thankful @scottyglf and I will one day pay forward this incredible generosity.”