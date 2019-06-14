Steph Curry Calls Drake to Congratulate Him After Raptors' Championship Win: 'Y'All Deserve It, Man'

Image zoom Drake, Steph Curry Vaughn Ridley/Getty

Steph Curry is anything but a sore loser.

After the game that clinched the NBA Finals for the Toronto Raptors, the Golden State Warriors’ star player gave a phone call to the opposing team’s biggest fan.

“Congrats, bro,” the six-time NBA All-Star told Drake in a video of the phone call, captured by CloseUp360. “Thank you, brother,” the rapper can be heard responding.

“Tough one. I hate seeing it,” said Curry, 31, who has led to Warriors to win three of the last five NBA Championships. “Enjoy man, it’s big time for you, the whole city, everybody. Y’all deserve it, man. Congrats.”

The Raptors beat the Warriors 114-110 in a tight Game 6 on Thursday night, marking their first-ever NBA Championship.

Since the beginning of the finals, Drake, 32, has been a courtside mainstay in support of the Canadian team — so much so, in fact, that the NBA had to have a discussion with him about his behavior at games after the rapper gave Raptors coach Nick Nurse a shoulder rub during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The league office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager, and I think we ended up in a good place,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters after Game 1 of the Finals, according to ESPN.

“I think in the case of Drake, as I’ve said before, I mean, we certainly appreciate his superfan status, and I know he’s beloved in the community of Toronto,” he added. “I think certainly we don’t want fans, friend or foe, contacting an NBA coach during a game. I think that even as Nick Nurse later said, I didn’t even realize it was Drake or hardly was aware that I was being touched, and I think those can lead to dangerous situations.”

But despite Drake’s courtside antics and smack talk, he has shown moments of support for the Warriors.

Image zoom Drake Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

“Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother,” he said on Instagram after Kevin Durant suffered an injury in Game 5. “That’s my only concern tonight is your well being.”

“‘The game needs me’ is an understatement when it comes to 35,” he continued. “Please wish the best for this true warrior.”

Drake also has two tattoos in support of the Warriors — one for Curry and one for Durant, 30.

After the Raptors’ big win, Drake’s celebrations included releasing two new songs.