Stefon Diggs and Ryan Garcia Talk Mental Health — and Damar Hamlin's Collapse — in 'The Shop' Premiere

Diggs talks about witnessing Hamlin's collapse, and Garcia opens up about his previous mental health struggles in a trailer for the season six premiere, shared exclusively with PEOPLE

Published on March 6, 2023 11:35 AM
The Shop Releases Season 6 Trailer Starring Ryan Garcia, Stefon Diggs, Others;
Photo: Bexx Francois / UNINTERRUPTED

The Shop is back for season six!

Boxer Ryan Garcia and NFL star Stefon Diggs sit down with The Shop hosts Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera for the first episode of the new season, and PEOPLE can exclusively share the trailer for the premiere.

In the episode, Diggs, 29, shares his first-hand experience seeing Damar Hamlin's collapse, and reveals the best defensive backs he has gone up against in the league.

The Shop Releases Season 6 Trailer Starring Ryan Garcia, Stefon Diggs, Others
Bexx Francois / UNINTERRUPTED

Garcia, 24, has taken the boxing world by storm, but opens up about the pressure he faces as he earns respect in the sport. "They don't want to see me as a real fighter," Garcia says in the trailer.

The boxer also talks to the group about his past mental health struggles and how he puts his fears aside once he enters the ring. "You gotta go deep into yourself and know that you're okay to die," he says.

Also appearing in the episode is country music star Kane Brown, who shares his feelings about winning his first Academy of Country Music Award during the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Shop Releases Season 6 Trailer Starring Ryan Garcia, Stefon Diggs, Others
Bexx Francois / UNINTERRUPTED

Gearing up for season six, Carter tells PEOPLE, "The beauty of The Shop is that the brand is about community, and when people from different parts of the community come together, the conversation honestly just flows a lot."

Rivera adds, "Mav and I are just stewards of the conversation. We're at our best as a show when our guests are asking each other questions and engaging in conversation."

The producer continues, "We don't want it to ever come off as a Q&A. We want it to be just a great conversation within the room and Mav and I are just helping guide it."

Now that they're six seasons into the project, Rivera says one of the things he's most proud of is that "once the cameras are rolling and we get into the conversation, talent, for the most part, forgets the cameras are even there and it's just conversation," he says.

"Even after cameras stop rolling, they're still here having a conversation. That's how we know we've created something special."

The Shop, presented by Grey Goose Vodka, will debut on Thursday, March 9 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on UNINTERRUPTED's YouTube Channel.

