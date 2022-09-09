Steelers to Honor Late Quarterback Dwayne Haskins with Helmet Decal This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced its players would wear a No. 3 decal on their helmets this season in honor of Dwayne Haskins, the team's former backup quarterback, who died in April.

Steelers officials announced the tribute this week, ahead of the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a '3' sticker on their helmets throughout the year," Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten said in a tweet.

Haskins was 24 when he was struck by a dump truck and another car while walking across the westbound lanes of an interstate in South Florida on April 9.

In a report shared to PEOPLE at the time, Florida Highway Patrol said Haskins was on I-595 when the left side of an oncoming vehicle struck him. After the collision, he was "partially" hit by the right side of a second vehicle that tried to swerve to avoid him. The cars both stopped at the scene.

Haskins was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m. that morning by a Fort Lauderdale Fire Department official.

After a record-setting college career at Ohio State University, the quarterback played one season for the Washington Commanders before moving to Pittsburgh. He had been visiting Florida as a guest of new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and to take part in the team's training sessions ahead of the 2022 season.

Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, posted tributes to him shortly after the accident.

"Your light was so bright, words can't begin to explain … How proud I am of the man you became," she wrote on Instagram in May, on what would have been Dwayne's 25th birthday. "Humbled to experience the angel Heaven just gained. My twin flame. I vow to always honor your name. Until we unite after this life again, Your soulmate, lover, & best friend."

The post included photographs from the couple's wedding, as well as an image of an emotional text message from Dwayne before his death, thanking Kalabrya for her support.

Joe Sargent/Getty

"You have made me feel so empowered so special and I hope I make you feel the same way," he said in the text. "I have a new confidence now because of the love you give me. I love every second I get to spend with you."

"I just love showering you with love and reassurance because nobody or anything will stop me from being the man of your dreams and the husband of your household," Dwyane continued. "I love you more than life babe."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bündchen 'Hitting a Rough Patch' in Marriage: 'There's a Lot of Tension'

In May, the Broward Medical Examiner's Office in Ft. Lauderdale announced that Haskins "drank heavily" before he died. His toxicology results showed his blood alcohol levels at .20 and another fluid level at .24.

According to the medical examiner's toxicology report, which was shared with PEOPLE, Dwyane was also found to have both ketamine and norketamine in his system at the time of death.