Pittsburgh Steelers' Stephon Tuitt Announces Retirement at 29: 'It Was an Honor'

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end thanked the NFL team in a statement confirming his retirement this week

Stephon Tuitt #91 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 30, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is retiring from the NFL, he announced this week.

In a statement shared on the team's official Twitter account on Wednesday, Tuitt, 29, wrote, "With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL."

Tuitt thanked the city of Pittsburgh and the Steelers organization, where he has played for the past eight seasons, and said he feels "blessed to leave this game with my health."

Now, the 29-year-old athlete said he's "being called to move beyond the sport of football," citing a number of substantial changes in his life.

Last June, Tuitt lost his brother Richard Bartlett III, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia, according to The Washington Post. Tuitt took time away from the field after the tragedy, and also completed a degree from the University of Notre Dame.

"I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field," he said.

Tuitt additionally thanked the Rooney Family and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. His statement continued, "It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers."