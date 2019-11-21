Steelers Quarterback Apologizes for Role in Helmet-Bashing Incident, Says He Forgives Browns Player

Image zoom Mason Rudolph Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty

Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph has come forward to apologize for his role in a dramatic on-the-field brawl with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett last Thursday.

“As for my involvement … there’s no acceptable excuse,” Rudolph told reporters on Wednesday, according to CNN. “The bottom line is that I should have done a better job keeping my composure in that situation, and [I] fell short of what I believe it means to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and a member of the NFL.”

“I have no ill will towards Myles Garrett. Great respect for his ability as a player, and I know that if Myles could go back, he would handle the situation differently,” Rudolph added.

When asked if he expects to be reprimanded by the NFL, he said, “I’m sure whatever the league hands out, I’m going to comply with that.”

Toward the end of last week’s Browns vs. Steelers game, Garrett rushed Rudolph and threw him onto the ground, causing a fight to break out between the two players as shown in game footage obtained by ESPN. In the video, the 23-year-old can be seen grabbing Rudolph’s helmet off of his head and hitting him with it, provoking other players to join in.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncy and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi got involved — Ogunjobi pushing Rudolph to the ground, according to Fox News.

After the brawl, Garrett, Pouncy and Ogunjobi were ejected from the game, the outlet reported. The Browns ended up winning the game 21 to 7.

Prior to his recent statement, Rudolph called Garrett’s actions “cowardly” after the game, according to a clip shared by reporter Clay Travis.

Garrett also spoke out about the incident after the game, saying he regretted his behavior.

“I made a mistake, I lost my cool and I regret it,” Garrett told reporters at the time, according to Cleveland.com. “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it should have never gotten to that point. That’s on me.”

“What I did was foolish and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that,” he added last week. “That’s out of character, but a situation like that where it’s an emotional game … I allowed myself to fall into those emotions with that last play and what happened.”

Last Friday, the NFL announced Garrett has been “suspended indefinitely” in a statement. According to CNN, the defenseman appealed his suspension and the hearing was held Wednesday.

An ESPN reporter tweeted that the NFL’s decision on the appeal may come in the next few days.