Steelers' Alex Highsmith Apologizes for Mock CPR Celebration a Week After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

Pittsburgh Steelers player Alex Highsmith is apologizing after he participated in a mock CPR celebration just days after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game.

Highsmith told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that when defensive end Demarvin Leal performed mock CPR compressions on him after a sack during their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, it wasn't meant to be a slight toward Hamlin.

"I just don't want people to think of me that way and think I was doing anything [intentional]," the 25-year-old told the Post-Gazette. "Because I would never, ever, ever, ever want to do that intentionally, and I never, ever would do that."

Hamlin, 24, had to be resuscitated on the field when he experienced cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. He was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and listed in critical condition until his release from the hospital on Monday.

Highsmith told the Post-Gazette that he was deeply affected after seeing Hamlin experience the medical scare and has been thinking about him ever since.

"I just want people to know that I have nothing but love for Damar and his family," Highsmith told the outlet. "When that happened, I was shook for a couple days. Me and my wife, we were watching the game, we immediately saw it and intentionally started praying, intentionally prayed for him, his parents, the doctors, the nurses. Because me and her, we're both followers of Christ."

"We both believe that prayer is powerful, and I'm just thankful for the miraculous work God has done with Damar's life," Highsmith added. "I just want people to know that there was nothing intentional about [the CPR celebration]. It was never planned. None of that."

The CPR celebration — which sees one player performs chest compressions on another — has been popular in the NFL for years. But performing the celebration just days after Hamlin needed it in a real-life scenario was deemed "literally the worst possible sack celebration" and "tone deaf" by some on social media.

According to TMZ Sports, Electronic Arts is also considering removing the celebration from the latest edition of their Madden NFL video games series in light of Hamlin's collapse.

Hamlin has improved significantly since his collapse, and is now at a New York hospital with "very capable and excellent" medical care, Dr. William Knight IV, who helped treat the athlete, announced on Monday.

"We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery," said Dr. Timothy Pritts, who also treated Hamlin. As he heads home, Pritts said Hamlin will "continue to undergo a series of tests."